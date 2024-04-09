Another Broken Egg Cafe reopening soon in Prairie Village

A popular “upscale” breakfast and lunch spot will soon reopen its doors in Prairie Village.

Another Broken Egg Cafe will officially reopen its Prairie Village location on April 15, with new management and upgrades to the restaurant’s equipment and facilities.

Another Broken Egg Cafe operates at 5358 W. 95th St.

The restaurant operates at the Meadowbrook Shopping Center, on the northeast corner of West 95th Street and Nall Avenue.

It initially opened there in May 2023, near the Big Biscuit and Spa 95.

Once it reopens, Another Broken Egg will operate from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day.

The cafe specializes in upscale “southern-inspired” brunch

The restaurant’s menu features a range of breakfast items, from chicken and waffles and cinnamon French toast to shrimp eggs Benedict and huevos rancheros.

For lunch, Another Broken Egg Cafe also offers items like BLT sandwiches, bacon burgers and chop salads.

The eatery also serves brunch cocktails like blackberry mules, spiked coffees, apple pie mimosas and mango margaritas.

This is Another Broken Egg Cafe’s second JoCo location

The eatery has another Johnson County location at 13386 Metcalf Ave. in southern Overland Park.

That location also underwent facility upgrades in 2023 and reopened at the beginning of January.

Outside of Johnson County, the restaurant has more locations in Tennessee, Indiana and Texas.

Want more food and drink news? Lenexa’s ‘Restaurant Row’ now complete after Mediterranean eatery added