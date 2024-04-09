fbpx
Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman
Food & Drink

Another Broken Egg Cafe reopening soon in Prairie Village

Share this story:

Another Broken Egg PV
S'mores waffles from Another Broken Egg Cafe. Photo via Another Broken Egg Cafe website.

A popular “upscale” breakfast and lunch spot will soon reopen its doors in Prairie Village.

Another Broken Egg Cafe will officially reopen its Prairie Village location on April 15, with new management and upgrades to the restaurant’s equipment and facilities.

Another Broken Egg Cafe operates at 5358 W. 95th St.

  • The restaurant operates at the Meadowbrook Shopping Center, on the northeast corner of West 95th Street and Nall Avenue.
  • It initially opened there in May 2023, near the Big Biscuit and Spa 95.
  • Once it reopens, Another Broken Egg will operate from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day.
Chilaquiles from Another Broken Egg Cafe. Photo via Another Broken Egg Cafe Facebook page.

The cafe specializes in upscale “southern-inspired” brunch

  • The restaurant’s menu features a range of breakfast items, from chicken and waffles and cinnamon French toast to shrimp eggs Benedict and huevos rancheros.
  • For lunch, Another Broken Egg Cafe also offers items like BLT sandwiches, bacon burgers and chop salads.
  • The eatery also serves brunch cocktails like blackberry mules, spiked coffees, apple pie mimosas and mango margaritas.

This is Another Broken Egg Cafe’s second JoCo location

  • The eatery has another Johnson County location at 13386 Metcalf Ave. in southern Overland Park.
  • That location also underwent facility upgrades in 2023 and reopened at the beginning of January.
  • Outside of Johnson County, the restaurant has more locations in Tennessee, Indiana and Texas.

Want more food and drink news? Lenexa’s ‘Restaurant Row’ now complete after Mediterranean eatery added

About the author

Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman

Hi! I’m Lucie Krisman, and I cover local business for the Johnson County Post.

I’m a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

Previous article
Donald M. Ferguson
Next article
Post’s coverage of PV housing debate, student walkout and breaking news wins awards

LATEST HEADLINES