Donald M. Ferguson

July 12, 1935 — April 4, 2024

Overland Park, Kansas

Donald Max Ferguson, 88, of Overland Park, KS died peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

Don (Bud) was born on July 12, 1935, in Eureka, Kansas to Marvin Charles and Mary Alice (Omundson) Ferguson. He attended Harper High School in Harper, KS and graduated from Odessa High School in Odessa, MO. He graduated with honors from University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg with a degree in Business Administration/Accounting. He was president of his fraternity, Sigma Tau Gamma, and was also involved with other student organizations on campus.

After training with Arthur Andersen in St. Louis, MO, Don joined the H.D. Lee Company in April 1959. He continued his career there for 37 years, eventually becoming the Vice President and Controller of the Lee Apparel Company.

While at CMSU, Don met Gayanne Gill, a fellow student, and they were married on July 18, 1959. They celebrated 64 years of marriage before Gayanne passed away in December 2023. Don was a longtime member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, KS.

Don was a very wise and patient man. He was a kind and caring dad, always offering advice and wisdom for every situation, encouraging and showing his children how to excel and strive to be and do their very best. Together with Gayanne, he raised his children with gentle and firm guidance, celebrating successes and laying down the law when needed. He spent endless hours playing catch, fishing, and attending many sporting events and band concerts. He enjoyed planning many family vacations to Estes Park, CO.

After retirement, Don and Gayanne enjoyed traveling, taking numerous cruises. Their tours of Alaska, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean were among their favorites. They enjoyed vacationing throughout the United States and were continuously planning their next trip. They stayed busy and spent countless hours in the bleachers at their grandchildren’s games. Loving spending time with their family, their home was always open for drop-by visits.

Don enjoyed staying in contact with former colleagues and friends with scheduled lunches and other gatherings. One of his favorite pastimes was following our local professional teams, the Chiefs, Royals, and especially Sporting KC.

Don is survived by three children, Cynthia Salter (Steve), Jan Buster (Bryce), and Matthew Ferguson; five grandchildren, Jeff Salter (Hannah), Emily Jones (Tyler), Whitney Salter (fiancé David Gunter), Kaitlyn Rose (Rich), and Lauren Dunlap (Johnny), and ten great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by sister-in-law Sandra Ferguson, nephew Mark Ferguson (Margaret), niece Haley Eisler (Sean) and their families, brother-in-law Samual Gill (Lana) and nephews Brendan Gill and Andrew Gill.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gayanne, his brother Marvin J. Ferguson, and his parents, Marvin Charles and Mary Alice Ferguson.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 19, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson County Memorial Gardens located at 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS. His entombment service will follow at this location.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial tributes be made to Harvesters, 3801 Topping Avenue, Kansas City MO 64129

https://www.harvesters.org/how-to-help/donate