Gloria “Glo” Jeanne Jones

February 18th, 1943 – March 31st, 2024

Gloria Jeanne “Glo” Jones, aged 81, Passed away peacefully on March 31, 2024, in Lenexa, Kansas. She was born on February 18, 1943, in Rockford, Illinois. Gloria was a career hairdresser and later retired. During her time as a hairdresser, she formed many long-lasting friendships.

Gloria graduated from Shawnee Mission North and went on to attend beauty school. She also attended Johnson County Community College where she studied interior design. Gloria loved gardening, reading, shopping, and traveling. Above all, she cherished her time spent at her lake house in the Ozarks, where she enjoyed boating, jet skiing, and all the activities the lake had to offer. Her love for the sun and water was evident in her joyful demeanor whenever she was there spending time with loved ones.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents Harvey & Millie Bergman, husband Jack Jones, brother John Bergman, sisters Judy Bergman and Robin Norton. She is survived by her sister DeeDee Allen, nieces Kyra Ybarra, Brynn Harrison, Aubrey Vega, and Jessica Norton, nephew Jack Norton, and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Gloria will be held on April 13th at 11:00 am at Bethany Lutheran Church,9101 Lamar Ave, Overland Park, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Olathe Hospice House for the wonderful care that Gloria and the family received there.

Gloria will be remembered for her love and care for everyone in her life, her gentle spirit, senseof humor, big heart, and kindness. She is loved by many and will be forever in our hearts.Her presence will be deeply missed.

