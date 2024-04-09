Homebody Eats: 5 easy weeknight dinners from an Aldi convert

By Charity Ohlund

I’ll admit it. I used to turn my nose up at Aldi. My mom shopped there when I was a kid, and I always remembered the lunch meat being sketchy and slimy.

But Aldi has really changed during the last 10 years! The products are great, including the meat and produce, and the prices cannot be beat. I plan our weeknight meals plan every Sunday, and my family includes my husband and our two very hungry teen boys. I’ve price compared my full shopping list at Aldi to Hy-Vee, and Aldi consistently comes in 30 percent lower. That represents a weekly savings for me of about $100.

Here’s five of my go-to dinner recipes made entirely from Aldi ingredients. I’ve included a shopping list at the end!

Recipe 1: Garlic Butter Shrimp Pasta

**Ingredients:**

– 8 oz of Aldi’s Fusia Spaghetti

– 1 lb of Aldi’s Specially Selected Jumbo Easy Peel Raw Shrimp

– 4 cloves of garlic, minced

– 2 tablespoons of Aldi’s Countryside Creamery Unsalted Butter

– 1/4 cup of Aldi’s Priano Parmesan Cheese

– 1/4 cup of chopped fresh parsley

– Salt and pepper to taste

**Instructions:**

Cook the spaghetti according to package instructions. Drain and set aside. Meanwhile, put the frozen shrimp in a colander inside a bowl and run cold water over them for 5 mins to thaw. Peel. In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add minced garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Add the shrimp to the skillet and cook for about 2-3 minutes per side, or until they turn pink and opaque. Toss the cooked pasta into the skillet with the shrimp. Stir in the Parmesan cheese and chopped parsley. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot and enjoy your delicious Garlic Butter Shrimp Pasta!

Recipe 2: Caprese Chicken

**Ingredients:**

– 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts from Aldi

– 1 pint of Aldi’s Nature’s Nectar Grape Tomatoes

– 8 oz of Aldi’s Priano Fresh Mozzarella Pearls

– 1/4 cup of fresh basil leaves

– 2 tablespoons of Aldi’s SimplyNature Olive Oil

– Balsamic glaze (available at Aldi)

– Salt and pepper to taste

**Instructions:**

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Heat olive oil in an oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Sear the chicken breasts for about 3-4 minutes per side, or until browned. Add the grape tomatoes to the skillet, and then transfer it to the oven. Roast for 15-20 minutes or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F (74°C). Remove from the oven and top the chicken with mozzarella pearls and fresh basil. Drizzle with balsamic glaze and serve.

Recipe 3: Aldi’s Veggie Stir-Fry

**Ingredients:**

– Aldi’s Season’s Choice Stir Fry Vegetables (frozen)

– 1 lb of Aldi’s Kirkwood Chicken Breast Tenderloins

– 1/4 cup of Aldi’s Fusia Soy Sauce

– 2 tablespoons of Aldi’s Baker’s Corner Honey

– 2 cloves of garlic, minced

– Cooked rice (Aldi’s Rice Bowl is a great option)

**Instructions:**

In a bowl, whisk together soy sauce, honey, and minced garlic to make the sauce. Heat a large skillet or wok over high heat and add a splash of oil. Stir-fry the chicken until fully cooked and browned. Remove the chicken from the skillet and set aside. In the same skillet, stir-fry the frozen veggies until they are heated through. Add the cooked chicken back into the skillet and pour the sauce over the mixture. Stir-fry for another 2-3 minutes until everything is well-coated and hot. Serve the stir-fry over cooked rice.

Recipe 4: Aldi’s Stuffed Bell Peppers

**Ingredients:**

– 4 large bell peppers (Assorted colors from Aldi)

– 1 lb of Aldi’s 73% Lean Ground Beef

– 1 cup of Aldi’s SimplyNature Organic Quinoa

– 1 can of Aldi’s Dakota’s Pride Black Beans, drained and rinsed

– 1 can of Aldi’s Happy Harvest Diced Tomatoes

– 1 cup of Aldi’s Happy Farms Shredded Mexican Style Cheese

– 1 tablespoon of Aldi’s Stonemill Ground Cumin

– Salt and pepper to taste

**Instructions:**

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). Cut the tops off the bell peppers and remove the seeds and membranes. In a large skillet, cook the ground beef over medium heat until browned. Drain any excess fat. Cook quinoa according to package instructions. In a large bowl, combine cooked ground beef, cooked quinoa, black beans, diced tomatoes, half of the shredded cheese, ground cumin, salt, and pepper. Stuff each bell pepper with the mixture and place them in a baking dish. Sprinkle the remaining cheese on top of the stuffed peppers. Cover with foil and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the peppers are tender. Remove from the oven and serve hot.

Recipe 5: Aldi’s BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwiches

**Ingredients:**

– 1 lb of Aldi’s SimplyNature Organic Boneless Pork Shoulder

– 1 cup of Aldi’s Sweet Baby Ray’s Barbecue Sauce

– 1 package of Aldi’s L’oven Fresh Kaiser Buns

– 1/2 cup of Aldi’s Little Salad Bar Coleslaw Mix

– 1 tablespoon of Aldi’s Burman’s Mayonnaise

– Salt and pepper to taste

**Instructions:**

Place the pork shoulder in a slow cooker and season with salt and pepper. Pour the barbecue sauce over the pork. Cook on low for 6-8 hours or until the pork is tender and can be easily shredded with a fork. Shred the cooked pork using two forks and mix it with the barbecue sauce in the slow cooker. In a separate bowl, mix the coleslaw mix and mayonnaise to make coleslaw. Toast the Kaiser buns in the oven or on a skillet until they are slightly crispy. Assemble your sandwiches by placing a generous portion of pulled pork on the bottom half of each bun and topping it with coleslaw. Place the top half of the bun on the coleslaw and serve with your favorite sides.

Shopping List:

Fusia Spaghetti

Specially Selected Jumbo Easy Peel Raw Shrimp

Countryside Creamery Unsalted Butter

Priano Parmesan Cheese

Fresh parsley

Boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Nature’s Nectar Grape Tomatoes

Priano Fresh Mozzarella Pearls

Fresh basil leaves

SimplyNature Olive Oil

Balsamic glaze

Season’s Choice Stir Fry Vegetables (frozen)

Kirkwood Chicken Breast Tenderloins

Fusia Soy Sauce

Baker’s Corner Honey

Garlic

Cooked rice (Rice Bowl from Aldi)

Assorted bell peppers

73% Lean Ground Beef

SimplyNature Organic Quinoa

Dakota’s Pride Black Beans

Happy Harvest Diced Tomatoes

Happy Farms Shredded Mexican Style Cheese

Stonemill Ground Cumin

Sweet Baby Ray’s Barbecue Sauce

L’oven Fresh Kaiser Buns

Little Salad Bar Coleslaw Mix

Burman’s Mayonnaise

SimplyNature Organic Boneless Pork Shoulder