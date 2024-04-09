Updated: Wednesday, 5:30 a.m.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office took two men into custody following a Tuesday afternoon traffic stop and subsequent car chase into southern Johnson County.

In a news release, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped a speeding vehicle on northbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 195 about two miles southwest of Wellsville at about 2:50 p.m.

“While talking with the vehicle occupants, deputies developed suspicion of drug possession and/or use,” the release said. “The driver was removed from the vehicle for questioning.”

The release said that’s when the passenger in the vehicle locked the doors, climbed into the driver’s seat and sped away.

Deputies detained the original driver and began a pursuit of the fleeing vehicle north on I-35 into Johnson County.

“During the pursuit, the driver fired a handgun at pursuing deputies on at least two occasions,” the release said.

The pursuit covered approximately 12 miles before the suspect vehicle crashed near Moonlight Road in Gardner.

The suspect ran from the vehicle, sparking an hours-long search in southern Johnson County.

“A search of the suspect vehicle resulted in the recovery of a quantity of drugs and a firearm,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

The original driver has been identified by Franklin County Deputies as Frank Rinderknecht, 55, of Hiawatha, Iowa.

The identity of the second suspect who fired at deputies has not been released.

Original story continues below:

More than 10 local law enforcement agencies were involved in an hours-long search for a man who police say fired gunshots at a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy on Tuesday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the man fired shots at the deputy in Franklin County, sparking a car chase north on Interstate 35 that crossed into southern Johnson County.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was not injured by the gunfire.

Highway Patrol troopers said the suspect crashed near Gardner on I-35 at Moonlight Road.

One man was seen running from the crashed car and into a wooded area.

Both directions of Interstate 35 were closed from 175th to 191st streets as officers searched for the suspect.

A Kansas Highway Patrol airplane, a Johnson County Sheriff’s Office tactical team with armored vehicles, multiple police drones and K-9 units all searched the area for the suspect.

The suspect was ultimately located on a property immediately to the southeast of I-35 and Moonlight Road just before 5:20 p.m.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that a gun was found in the suspect’s crashed vehicle on Interstate 35.

The interstate reopened at 5:50 p.m.

Three people were injured in a crash in the backup caused by the closure.

The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. on northbound I-35 south of Gardner Road.

Troopers said that one vehicle slowed for the closure and was rear-ended by another driver.

All of the injuries have been described as non-life-threatening.