Inside JCPRD: Grace Rockers is AmeriCorps Kansas service member at EMNC

By David Markham

Teaching kids about animals and the environment is one of Grace Rockers favorite things, as well as the career path she’s pursuing.

“It’s always great seeing kids’ eyes light up when they see an animal for the first time or learn something they have never learned before,” she said.

As she approaches the midway point in her year-long service through AmeriCorps Kansas with JCPRD’s Outdoor Education Department at the Ernie Miller Nature Center, Rockers is building on her considerable and varied past experience, and has already exceeded many of her initial goals.

“The goal for Grace’s time with us is to help us increase environmental education, especially in vulnerable populations like youth and older adults,” Outdoor Education Manager Andrea Joslin said. “One of her objectives is to present programs to at least 500 people. (As of late February,) Grace has already done 66 educational programs on her own for about 1,300 people since she began with us in September 2023. In addition, she has helped with special events that have reached about 900 more people.”

“Since I started back in September, I have done lots of different programs,” Rockers said. “I started by doing many of the popular preschool programs that we have including Kids and Critters, Creepy Critters, and Let’s Talk Turkey. I have recently graduated to teaching the classes for older kids including Kansas Symbols programs and our Out of School Time program, Predators on the Prowl. I have also helped at many of the large events that Ernie Miller puts on throughout the year including Whimsical Woods, Haunted Tales, and Winter Solstice.”

AmeriCorps Kansas provides grant funding to the Kansas Volunteer Commission which in turn awards grants to organizations such as the Kansas Association for Conservation and Environmental Education (KACEE). The goal of the grant to KACEE is to increase environmental literacy. JCPRD also provides a small amount of funding to be a host site.

Rockers will continue her service through August and will help with spring field trips and summer camps in addition to presenting outreach and onsite programs.

Upcoming opportunities to attend public programs featuring Rockers include: Colors of Nature for ages 2-5 with an adult at the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse on April 24 where she will be co-presenting; the annual TimberRidge Adventure Center Open House on April 27 where she will be manning EMNC’s information table; and the May the Forest be with You special event on May 3 in Ernie Miller Park.

“Grace has an excellent knowledge base regarding Kansas wildlife, ecology, and plant life from her education and previous experiences,” Joslin said. “This allows her to speak very intelligently about the subjects she is teaching. She also has a passion for nature, animals, and environmental education which shows in her daily work.”

“My biggest goal for this position is to help the Ernie Miller Nature Center increase the number of kids that they reach with their outreach programs,” Rockers added. “I also hope to just increase my amount of knowledge when it comes to being a naturalist.”

Rockers grew up in and lives in Lawrence. She graduated from Kansas State University in May 2022 with a bachelor’s of science degree in park management and conservation and a secondary major in natural resources and environmental science.

While at K-State, she spent two summers as a camp counselor for Lawrence Parks and Recreation and one summer as a seasonal park ranger for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. After graduation, Rockers spent a summer in Utah working for the USDA Forest Service as a seasonal recreation technician, and then worked for a year as a part-time naturalist with Prairie Park Nature Center in Lawrence.

“The thing that caught my attention when it came to doing an AmeriCorps service year with Ernie Miller was the opportunity to learn while being able to teach the community of Johnson County,” she said. “I have always lived in Lawrence and Douglas County, so the opportunity to expand my knowledge of the area and the different nature centers was also very exciting.”

Even with all that great prior experience, she still feels there’s a lot she can learn at EMNC.

“Every nature center is different and every parks and recreation district is different, so I see this as an amazing opportunity to see how JCPRD runs differently than all of the previous groups that I have worked for,” she said. “I also get to work with animals that I haven’t got to work with before and run programs that I have never seen before. I hope to be a sponge this year and just soak up every bit of information that I can about being a naturalist so that I can take those skills to my next job.”

Her long-term career goal is to find a full-time job as a naturalist at either a zoo or nature center.

Joslin said she first learned about the possibility of hosting an AmeriCorps service member when KACEE asked a couple of years ago if member Kansas environmental education sites would be interested in hosting a service member.

“We knew it would be a great opportunity to get additional help presenting our programs and give us the opportunity to mentor people interested in getting into the environmental/outdoor education field,” Joslin said. “KACEE chose Ernie Miller Nature Center and two other host sites in Kansas because of our ability to give the service member plenty of opportunity to present environmental education programs and be mentored by professionals.”

While EMNC has previously hosted short-term interns and volunteers seeking to meet college or high school requirements, the nature center has never had an opportunity to do something with the magnitude of hosting an AmeriCorps service member.

“Having Grace here has been a blessing,” Joslin said. “Ernie Miller Nature Center is dedicated to connecting as many people as possible with nature, history, and the outdoors. Our programs are in high demand, and we often cannot get every group scheduled which requests a program. Having an AmeriCorps service member helps us increase the number of people we are serving. This opportunity also gives us the ability to mentor other people in the field of environmental education. Johnson County Park and Recreation District has a history of amazing outdoor education programs with talented professionals presenting.”

Joslin said she anticipates continuing to have an AmeriCorps service member at the nature center here for years to come.

“KACEE plans on expanding their program with AmeriCorps Kansas next year and we have told them that we would like to continue to be a host site,” she said.

Learn more about Americorps Kansas.