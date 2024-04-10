A new spot for sweet treats in Mission has begun to take shape.

Utah-based soda chain Swig will open its new Mission shop later this year. Construction kicked off last week, and city officials expect it to continue through the summer.

Swig will operate at 5959 Barkley St.

Swig will construct a new stand-alone space on the northeast corner of Barkley Street and Martway Street, near American Honey Hair Co. and Dollar Tree.

The site used to house quick-serve restaurant Back Yard Burgers, before the long-vacant building was demolished.

The new Swig shop will feature a drive-thru and walk-up window — as well as outdoor seating, bike racks and a parking area with an electric vehicle charging station.

Swig serves ‘dirty sodas’ of various flavors

‘Dirty sodas’ are flavored sodas with different syrups and creams.

Customers can create their own flavor combination, or choose from a number of existing Swig flavors — such as “Dirty Dr. Pepper” which has Dr. Pepper and coconut, or “Beach Babe” which has Mountain Dew, raspberry, peach and vanilla cream.

In addition to sodas, customers can also opt for “Revivers” (flavored energy drinks) or “Refreshers” (flavored waters).

Swig also offers other treats like hot chocolate, sugar cookies and salted pretzel bites.

This marks Swig’s first Johnson County location

The company also intends to open a shop in Overland Park, on the southeast corner of 91st Street and Metcalf Avenue.

The Utah-based chain was founded in 2010, and now has locations in seven states across the country.

The closest ones are in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas.

Want more food and drink news? Tea and noodle shop replacing longtime Mission boutique that closed last year