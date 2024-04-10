A city council vote on a potential trucking facility in northwestern Shawnee is being put on hold after neighbors expressed opposition to it.

On Monday night, the Shawnee City Council unanimously agreed to table a vote for rezoning for XPO, a less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company, to build a development at the 22400 block of West 43rd Street.

At the meeting, about 40 residents near the potential development were in attendance to voice their concerns about the negative effect the facility would have on their neighborhoods.

XPO reps say they’re addressing concerns

After the initial rezoning request by XPO was remanded in February by the city council to the Shawnee Planning Commission, company officials said they addressed concerns the city council had, such as:

Requiring all of its deliveries to occur on the north side of the facility, away from the neighborhoods to the south.

Creating a land buffer to dampen the facility’s lighting.

Forcing all trucks to take a right turn out of the facility, directly to Kansas Highway 7, away from residential neighborhoods.

“What we’re trying to do when we laid out the site was really taking in consideration some of the thoughts about noise and activity,” said Adam Crane, an XPO representative.

Residents think the plan isn’t thorough enough

During the public comment section of the discussion, eight people spoke in opposition to the project. They expressed fears of increased traffic driving through neighborhoods like Riverview, off of Lakecrest Drive, as well as being disturbed by the facility’s lighting and noise.

Stuart White, a resident on West 45th Street, was worried about XPO’s operational hours, which run 24 hours a day, including trucks arriving after 10 p.m.

“An operation this large, the amount of traffic in and out after 10 p.m., is extraordinary,” he said. “This is not typical urbanization. Typical urbanization is not 24-hour trucking.”

Riverview residents Nick McGovern and Miranda LaHaie worried about the increase in traffic from workers either arriving or leaving the facility and driving through their neighborhood.

“Because of the risk of commuter traffic, people who are not familiar with that neighborhood, and the amount of children that are there, I am not in favor of approving this purely from a safety standpoint,” LaHaie said.

The city council echoed residents’ concerns

While councilmembers praised the XPO team for doing their due diligence to answer questions and work with the city, they were unconvinced it was a good fit near a residential neighborhood.

“We want economic development. No one’s against businesses, or anything like that,” said Councilmember Angela Stiens. “We’re growing, right? Which is a great thing. But we also have lots of neighborhoods and families that live here. And we have to think about those things and be mindful of them when we’re considering these projects.”

Councilmember Jeanie Murphy said that while the facility meets some of the needs the city has, she was mixed on how the project was presented.

“I hear the neighbors, I truly do,” she said. “But then another part of me says, ‘We keep talking about our tax base. We talk about needing jobs. This would bring jobs to the city. And this would impact our tax base.’ It’s a hard juggling act here.”

Councilmembers requested a sound study

Bringing up the idea of a sound study, councilmembers Jacklynn Walters and Kurt Knappen both said they want to know the volume of noise that would travel from the facility to residential neighborhoods.

It would be a tough study to accomplish, said Doug Allmon, community development director, and that the city’s restrictions on noises at night should be sufficient.

“It’s difficult to study a site that is not developed,” he said. “I know that sounds strange. But we do have performance standards specifically related to industrial development, and those sound standards actually get more restrictive at night.”

Still, councilmembers asked that a sound study be completed before they felt comfortable voting on the rezoning.

“We do traffic studies all the time on assumptions of how much traffic will be going in and out of neighborhoods,” Walters said. “I see no reason why we couldn’t attempt to do that here with a potential sound study for a potential project.”

What’s next after the city council tabled a vote

Because the city council cannot remand a project a second time, it decided to table it until it got more information.

“I’m still a little concerned on the noise, the nighttime traffic, and so I would be in favor of postponing this,” said Councilmember Mike Kemmling.

The city council will take up the vote again on XPO on May 13.

