5 key points from Johnson County Chair Mike Kelly’s annual address

Johnson County has long been an economic driver for the state of Kansas, and in 2024 and the years that follow, it’s poised to carry on that tradition.

County Chair Mike Kelly made that a theme that carried throughout his annual State of the County address Tuesday, delivered during a luncheon and paid networking event at the Overland Park Convention Center.

“The state of our county is strong,” he said. “We are well positioned to light the way.”

Kelly’s speech, his second since being elected chair in 2022, went back to some key points from his first address a year ago, most notably when it came to defending the county’s election systems.

He also highlighted some major ongoing infrastructure projects and moves the county has made in recent months to address homelessness, even as the county faces mounting worries over strained budget forecasts in the coming years.

Here are some major takeaways from Kelly’s address:

Johnson County residents want “free and fair elections”

Toward the end of his address, Kelly nodded to 2024 being a big election year, both nationally and locally.

In addition to the presidential race that’s already heating up, every seat in the Kansas Legislature will be on the ballot this year. With all that happening, he said “the rhetoric, it’ll likely increase, the games will be played.”

“I hope that here in Johnson County that we can do better,” he said. “Our residents demand it. Free and fair elections are central to our country’s democracy.”

Options to vote early or vote by mail have made voting more convenient, he said, which has helped the county with “enfranchising more eligible voters.”

Over the past several months, Johnson County has hit the headlines as Sheriff Calvin Hayden has continued to probe county election procedures, focused primarily on the 2020 and 2021 elections.

So far, that investigation has produced no criminal charges and has been controversial, even among county staff.

Major infrastructure projects

Kelly also discussed large infrastructure investments, some already underway and some to come.

“We recognize that wherever growth happens, our infrastructure must keep up,” he said.

Key projects of focus were the express toll lane additions to U.S. Highway 69 and improvements coming to Kansas Highway 10.

Kelly also talked about a massive overhaul now underway at the Nelson Wastewater Treatment facility in Mission, which he said was Johnson County’s “largest ever infrastructure investment.”

“Safe and healthy” communities

Wrapped up in an effort to prioritize making Johnson County one of the safest and healthiest communities are some of the county’s inclusion and diversity initiatives.

Striving to be more environmentally sustainable is also part of that, Kelly said.

With both of those missions in mind, Johnson County late last year formed two advisory committees on diversity and sustainability made up of citizen appointees.

The county is also investing in first responders, focusing both on MED-ACT facilities and supporting the Sheriff’s Office budgetary requests, Kelly said.

Johnson County has also launched two treatment courts, designed to help people who have mental health concerns or substance abuse issues.

Addressing housing insecurity and homelessness

Additionally, Kelly said Johnson County is taking a multifaceted approach to solving issues related to housing and homelessness.

“We know there’s no easy answer to address the many issues surrounding housing insecurity,” he said, “but Johnson County is taking it head on.”

He said the county is striving to “end chronic homelessness in Johnson County and reach functional zero by 2029,” a term often used to refer to when a community reaches the milestone of having homelessness be only brief and rare.

Recently, the county started working to acquire an old Lenexa hotel off Interstate 35 that would be converted into a year-round emergency shelter and service center for people experiencing homelessness.

A new housing coordinator position was added to county government staff, as well.

Johnson County also recently launched an incentive program to encourage landlords to accept housing vouchers and has an eviction mediation process.

Supporting “vulnerable” populations

Kelly also noted “a growing need for public health, mental health and aging services.”

One key to meeting that need is the planned new Health Services Building.

He highlighted the success of programs to support vulnerable populations, like the Minor Home Rehabilitation program, property tax rebates for seniors and veterans, and residential services for adults who have intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Johnson County is also going to use a grant from Kansas to set up a new Youth Crisis Stabilization Center.

“We’re always looking for new and better ways to serve our residents in all the stages of their Johnson County journey,” Kelly said.

