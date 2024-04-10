A critical stretch of southbound U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park will close completely for three straight nights this week, as work continues adding toll lanes.

U.S. 69 stretch closed Tuesday through Thursday nights

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s 69 Express project Facebook page says all southbound lanes of U.S. 69 from 119th Street to Blue Valley Parkway will be closed each of the next three nights.

Those exact times are:

Tuesday, April 9, at 7 p.m. to Wednesday, April 10, at 6 a.m.;

Wednesday, April 10, at 7 p.m., to Thursday, April 11, at 6 a.m.;

and Thursday, April 11, at 7 p.m., to Friday, April 12, at 6 a.m.

The closures are meant to accommodate work on a new flyover bridge connecting Blue Valley Parkway to southbound U.S. 69.

The work is subject to weather delays and the schedule could change.

Detour takes southbound drivers on 119th Street

For drivers who still need to use southbound U.S. 69 on those nights, there will be a detour.

Traffic will be routed off U.S. 69 at 119th Street, with drivers directed to turn left (going east).

Then, they can turn right (going south) on Blue Valley Parkway and meet back up with U.S. 69 that way.

For motorists needing to enter southbound U.S. 69 from 119th Street, they’ll be asked to take Switzer Road south to 135th Street, then turn left (going east) to hit U.S. 69 from there.

69 Express is a years-long project to expand highway

Work to expand and add toll lanes to U.S. 69 in southern Overland Park is still expected to last through at least 2025, according to the 69 Express project page.

The highway is being widened and express toll lanes going both directions are being added between 103rd and 151st streets.

In the year’s leading up to the project’s approval, U.S. 69 in Overland Park was deemed the busiest four-lane highway in Kansas and a top priority for improvements.