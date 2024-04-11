Local gym with ‘community-driven’ focus opening in Overland Park

This week marks the beginning of a new chapter for longtime friends Avery Parker, Alex Baird and Ki’Anie Brooks.

The three friends had athletics in common when they met during college at Baker University, and each formed their own individual personal training businesses afterward. But two years ago, they began exploring ways to combine their different business models into one big idea.

That idea became District One Athletics — a new gym and personal training facility in northern Overland Park. The gym will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday.

District One Athletics operates at 9296 Metcalf Ave.

The fitness center moved into a space at the Regency Park shopping center, just off of 93rd Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Music school School of Rock previously occupied the space — and national fitness company Eat The Frog Fitness had plans to occupy the space, but those plans never came to fruition.

Though members will have key fob access to the gym from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. every day, the gym’s “working hours” will be from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

District One Athletics will offer ‘a little bit of everything’

The gym will have five trainers and will offer both individual one-on-one training and small group training — in addition to yoga and bootcamp classes.

Members will also have key fob access to the gym’s equipment outside of training hours and can exercise on their own. In the lobby, there will also be District One Athletics merchandise and protein snacks and shakes for members to purchase after their workout.

“It doesn’t matter where you are in life, you’re still able to be an athlete of some nature,” Brooks said. “We try to serve every part of the community.”

The goal is for the gym to be approachable to all athletes — regardless of their age and where they are in their fitness journey.

“The youngest kid that I train is 9 years old, and we’ve got people in here that are 50 or 60,” Parker said. “It’s that idea of being able to have the whole family come to one gym and being able to train together and create a healthy lifestyle as a family.”

The owners want to grow the gym’s presence

District One Athletics, the owners said, is just the start. They hope to open more gyms over the next decade across Johnson County — each one named after their respective “district,” so the next one to open would be dubbed District Two Athletics, and so on.

Baird said that part of what will set District One Athletics isn’t just what happens inside the four walls of the facility, but the bonds that members build and end up taking outside of the facility as well. That’s a unique factor, he said, that you might not find at your typical larger commercial gym.

“We’ve got multiple different clientele coming under one roof that are also not just sharing gym experiences, but also doing stuff outside the gym together,” he said. “When people come in here, everybody knows each other, and when people are new to the facility, it doesn’t take long for them to blend in.”

Ultimately, Parker said that sense of community is a big part of the vision for District One Athletics — and it’s something they hope to grow as the company itself continues to grow.

“That’s what we want to create — you can get all that love, that passion, that community, and that commitment, all in one spot,” Parker said. “Whether it’s 5 a.m. or 6 p.m., everyone is congratulating everyone and genuinely concerned with people’s progress on a day-to-day basis.”

