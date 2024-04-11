A Lenexa-based tax preparation business is responding to claims that it failed to provide tax services and documents to its clients ahead of Monday’s tax-filing deadline.

On Thursday, the Johnson County District Attorney’s office stated in a press release that it was investigating complaints against Charles Allen and his business CA Analytic LLC for failing to prepare its clients’ taxes and return those documents back to them.

The district attorney’s office has brought no charges against him as of Thursday morning.

In an interview with the Johnson County Post, Allen said it was a misunderstanding and he’s working with both his clients and the district attorney’s office.

“I didn’t have any ill intent,” he said.

Allen said he was “overwhelmed”

With Tax Day on Monday, KCTV talked with customers who said they were panicking because they couldn’t get access to their tax documents and he was not answering calls.

Allen, who identified himself as neurodivergent, said he relies on patterns for his everyday life and that his methods got disrupted, causing him to go silent.

“When I was trying to cope, I was also inadvertently breaking people’s professional expectations,” he said. “Once that happened, it became a very confusing environment for me.”

After hearing about the district attorney’s statement, he said he wants to be clear that he’s willing to do whatever he can to make it right.

“I’m working to take care of all my clients, whether that means having them come in (and) they take their documents,” he said. “If they cannot overlook my behaviors, that’s fine. I want to take care of them. (If) they want to come in and pick up the documents, I have them all bundled up ready to go.”

Allen no longer works as a CPA

Last year, the Kansas Board of Accountancy revoked Allen’s Certified Public Accountant license and permit and fined him $2,500.

At the time, he said he was trying to get out of the CPA business and have his office operate in the realm of tax preparation and financial analysis.

He was fined for being listed as a CPA on LinkedIn, he said.

“I re-branded everything as an analyst, hence my name, CA Analytics to reflect that I’m an analyst,” he said.

Allen said he wants to get right with his clients

In his office today, Allen said he’s trying to reach out to clients to calm their fears.

He is also working with the district’s attorney’s office to address the complaints it’s received.

“I do admit that I have have broken people’s expectations as a professional … There was no ill intent,” he said. “I’m doing my best to give people peace of mind, to give them confidence. I’m not under any illusions — some people are comfortable, some are not. I don’t want anyone feeling anxious or uncomfortable.”