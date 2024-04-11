As hourly employees in the Olathe school district continue their movement to unionize, district officials have described internal efforts to address workers’ concerns through a fact-finding mission.

For the second month in a row, many classified staff workers in the Olathe school district packed the school board chambers to express their concerns over compensation, working conditions and workplace respect during last week’s monthly Olathe Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

At the meeting on April 4, several board members and the superintendent directed the conversation toward a newly formed advisory group to address specific concerns by classified hourly workers.

No formal action was taken, but district officials updated the public on a fact-finding mission by an internal advisory board.

Current organizing and next steps for Olathe classified workers

This is not the first time the group has come before the board. In March, the Post reported on the initial concerns and demands of the group as they hoped to unionize under the CWA Local 6400 group, based in Lawrence.

These employees began their efforts to unionize in September 2023, right after the 2023-24 school year began. Meanwhile, the district formed an internal advisory board around that time, in August 2023, to begin identifying and addressing concerns by classified employees.

In comments addressed to union organizers during last week’s meeting, Board President Brad Boyd commended them for showing up and exercising their power to unionize.

“We’ll do what we can to get it right and to get better,” Boyd said. “Keep holding our feet to the fire and we’ll continue to hopefully reach the same end goal and that’s to make sure that the kids in these buildings are prepared for when they leave our buildings.”

What the district’s internal advisory group is working on

In a presentation to the board, Superintendent Brent Yeager said the district formed a Classified Staff Member Advisory Group at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year to begin understanding and addressing workers’ concerns. Among members of the advisory group are representatives in human resources and a “wide group of classified staff workers,” he said.

“We had one years ago, but it disbanded and we started it again this fall,” Yeager said. “We understand that pay is a concern, but it’s really about what are those working conditions and other things that we’re very clearly in control of in our system and helping our staff feel respected and supported.”

Led by Lachelle Sigg, deputy superintendent of administration and leadership, this group will host several “roundtable discussions” with classified staff members before the end of the school year to investigate and address the concerns.

“Of course, one of the easiest ways to get feedback is to send out a survey, but we really felt like that wasn’t what we wanted,” Sigg said. “We want something deeper in terms of hearing the why behind things and even hearing the things from them in terms of suggestions.”

Classified workers will be divided into six groups:

Technology team

Operations service center (grounds facilities and maintenance)

Special education

Behavior intervention assistants (employees who help students with behavior challenges) and Therapeutic program para (employees who help adapt activities and lessons for students with developmental or learning challenges)

Administrative assistants and aides

Food production

In the first session, employees will get an opportunity to provide real-time feedback and identify what they love about their job, how they would describe the district to others, and where they struggle or feel unsupported in their work. In the second session, employees will discuss more specifics related to benefits and compensation.

Erin Schulte, the assistant director of communications for the district, said plans for the roundtable discussions were a result of several conversations that took place both in the classified employee council, as well as individual conversations and meetings that district leaders have had with classified employees.

“In Olathe Public Schools, we want all staff members to feel heard and respected,” Schulte said. “These roundtables are another avenue where leaders can listen to a larger amount of voices and come away with actionable steps.”

Union organizers hope the district takes action soon

While some staff members are pleased with the responsiveness of the board and superintendent, union organizers are still hoping for action on the union soon.

“So far it’s been very positive,” Jeff Lemanske, one of the union hopefuls, said to the Post. “However, we know that we don’t want them to continue pushing the can down the road so to speak.”

“It’s very frustrating and it’s also emotional as a supervisor in the district, for me to travel around the district and see the actual lifestyles that some of them [the classified staff members] have just to make ends meet,” Lemanske said.

To continue organizing, these staff workers have been meeting every Saturday for weeks and will continue to do so, despite the hours this adds to their already-busy schedule.

“We need to do something because we cannot survive this way,” Mario Ibarra, one of the union organizers, told the Post.

Boyd shared his desire to help, regardless of the union organizers’ timeline.

“It’s tough to listen and hear that our staff don’t feel respected or valued from the board or the administration or from their direct supervisor,” he said.“From my perspective, I think of all that is within our power to fix.”

In the meantime, Yeager said the board has no legal obligation to recognize the union and that the timeline for making that decision is undefined.

“The board has to make the decision through thoughtful consideration, through asking questions…there is no timeline that the board is bound to follow,” he said.

