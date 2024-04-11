How this UFC fighter is putting his Overland Park dojo on the map

A longtime mixed martial arts fighter and coach is bringing national acclaim to his Overland Park studio.

Trey Ogden opened Marathon Mixed Martial Arts in the summer of 2014. He’s balanced coaching at the studio with the furthering of his own journey as a competitor in the Ultimate Fighting Championship — an American mixed martial arts promotion based in Las Vegas.

At the end of March, Ogden and his fellow teammate, Miles Johns, each brought home a victory at the most recent UFC Championship. That marks seven victories for the Overland Park team, beating out fighters from across the world — which Ogden recounts as “the best feeling ever.”

Ogden got his start in mixed martial arts as a child

Ogden’s interest in traditional martial arts — like karate and taekwondo — goes back roughly two decades. Then at age 19, he sought out something with more of a competitive edge and started exploring mixed martial arts and Brazilian jujitsu.

He took that a step further by getting signed to the UFC in 2021. Three of his Overland Park gym mates — Miles Johns, Garrett Armfield and Mike Breeden — also compete in the UFC, and the group has taken down opponents from across the world.

Now 34, Ogden said the championship looks a lot different from when he started training. As his skills have progressed, other fighters have progressed alongside him.

“Today’s amateur fighters are as good or better than most of the pros from when I started training 15 years ago,” he said. “You can definitely see the progression has been very rapid.”

Preparing for a fight is time-intensive

Preparing for a UFC fight, Ogden said, comes with a lot of training and a lot of strategy. Typically, it takes roughly eight weeks to fully train for one.

In his most recent UFC fight, Ogden took down fellow “lightweight” division fighter Kurt Holobaugh. (In the lightweight division, fighters typically weigh in at roughly 155 pounds, and it’s the second-lightest division in the UFC.)

“We have to take each opponent and break down their strengths and weaknesses,” he said. “And then there’s obviously the strength and conditioning and the diet element and all that.”

Moves during fights can look spontaneous, but Ogden said that UFC fights are anything but. UFC fighters have to rehearse their game plan for their specific opponent over and over again, and Ogden said seeing that game plan pay off in real time is a feeling you don’t forget.

“I can’t even describe it,” he said. “There’s an art element to fighting — I view us as warriors and artists, not necessarily as athletes. And to see your art come to life after all that work and all that preparation, and for it to go well — especially at the world-class level in the UFC — is amazing.”

Looking to the future

Ogden always knew he wanted to have his own dojo — a space for learning and training. That was the dream, he said, and competition fighting just came along as a plus.

Marathon Mixed Martial Arts is home to fighters of various levels, from beginners to fellow UFC fighters like Ogden. The studio is gearing up for multiple fights this summer.

He has a lot of favorite parts of coaching at Marathon Mixed Martial Arts, he said, but one them is definitely watching his students’ confidence grow over time — both in the dojo and in their daily lives outside of it.

“There’s nothing better than helping somebody succeed and then sharing that experience with them,” he said. “Martial arts is very empowering for people’s lives. A lot of my students that come here, they build a community of self-empowerment and they start getting more confident and feeling better about themselves.”

Going forward, he plans to focus on growing the studio’s team and “leading it from the front.” He’s not quite ready to fully pass the torch and will keep competing for now, he said, but someday he may put his full focus into training the next generation of UFC fighters.

“As the fight team grows, I do think that I will find a natural transition to full-time coaching,” he said. “But I’m still fighting, and when I take a fight, I’m all in.”

More local sports coverage: Local gym with ‘community-driven’ focus opening in Overland Park