60+ USD 232 high school seniors sign up to play sports in college

After signing letters of intent in recent months, dozens of high school seniors from USD 232 will further their athletic careers at colleges around the country.
Throughout the fall and spring, seniors in the district — like their counterparts across Johnson County and the country, more broadly — have been signing letters of intent announcing their plans to play sports in college.
From basketball to soccer to football, among other activities, they will be participating in athletics at colleges and universities nationwide.
Here’s a look at the seniors from each high school who plan to play a college sport this fall:
Mill Valley High School
- Addison Bailey, track and field at Wichita State University
- Trinity Baker, dance at University of Minnesota
- Tristan Baker, football at Baker University
- Brooke Bellehumeur, soccer at Northwest Missouri State University
- Keira Bret, dance at Northwest Missouri State University
- Kaitlyn Burke, volleyball at Loyola University (Chicago)
- Julia Coacher, soccer at Northwest Missouri State University
- Dillon Cooper, wrestling at University of Arkansas at Little Rock
- Ethan Diehl, bowling at Baker University
- Kael Drummond, soccer at Johnson County Community College
- Jake Evans, football at William Woods University
- Aaron Gallimore, baseball at Emporia State University
- Kiara Gonzalez, bowling at Avila University
- Truman Griffith, football at Kansas State University
- Avery Gullach-Ruiz, golf at Iowa Lakes College
- Ella Hansen, swimming at the University of Missouri
- Gus Hawkins, football at Kansas State University
- Mason Kemp, basketball at Gannon University
- Megan Kephart, soccer at Emporia State University
- Brooklyn LaFon, softball at the University of Saint Mary
- Kenten Laughman, football at the University of North Dakota
- Kate Marten, rowing at Kansas State University
- Julian Meneses, baseball at Baker University
- Brandon Munson, soccer at Michigan State University
- Blake Neis, baseball at Kansas State University
- Makenna Payne, track and field at the University of Central Missouri
- Kate Ricker, soccer at the University of Central Missouri
- Jaden Scobee, football at Baker University
- Waylon Schenk, powerlifting at William Jewell
- Cooper Schreiber, baseball at Missouri Western State University
- Evan Seifert, football at Baker University
- Adam Seymour, baseball at Hutchinson Community College
- Porter Slattery, baseball at Drury University
- Jenna Tuttle, volleyball at the University of Saint Mary
- Halle Wampler, dance at the University of Arkansas
- Abigail Warren, rowing at Kansas State University
- Peyton Zenger, soccer at Baker University
I am excited to announce that I have committed to Baker University to continue my academic and athletic career. I would like to thank my family, the Toca FC coaching staff, and the De Soto High School coaching staff for helping me along my journey. Go Wildcats! pic.twitter.com/noYD0mexkp
— Kyan Rice (@kyan_rice67) March 23, 2024
De Soto High School
- Kylie Albright, soccer at Baker University
- Davis Barr, football at Hutchinson Community College
- Bayler Bell, football at Baker University
- Sarah Blanck, dance at Baker University
- Will Burger, baseball at Neosho County Community College
- Logan Coffman, track and field at Baker University
- Amarion Green, football at Highland Community College
- Will Hudelson, baseball at Northwest Missouri State University
- Marisa Johnson, softball at the University of Central Missouri
- Izzy Jones, soccer at Millikin University
- Janelle Lang, softball at Johnson County Community College
- Nathan Mall, baseball at Fort Scott Community College
- Carson Miller, track and field at the University of Tulsa
- Jack Millman, baseball at Iowa Western Community College
- Palmer O’Connor, cross country and track at Park University
- Jeremy Quintanilla, soccer at Ottawa University
- Kyan Rice, soccer at Baker University
- Peri Schmidt, football at Baker University
- Aubrey Scott, volleyball at Newman University
- Gracelyn Smith, soccer at Southwest Baptist University
- Ryan Sturdy, e-sports at John Brown University
- Bobby Tadele, football at Mid America Nazarene University
- Max Thurman, baseball at Northwest Missouri State University
- Kennedy Tilley, soccer at the University of Dubuque
- Addison Tower, basketball at the University of Saint Mary
- Amanda Tower, basketball at Bethany College
- Thomas Walker Brown, football at Mid-America Nazarene University
- Kamdyn Wedel, track at Washburn University
