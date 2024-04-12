60+ USD 232 high school seniors sign up to play sports in college

After signing letters of intent in recent months, dozens of high school seniors from USD 232 will further their athletic careers at colleges around the country.

Throughout the fall and spring, seniors in the district — like their counterparts across Johnson County and the country, more broadly — have been signing letters of intent announcing their plans to play sports in college.

From basketball to soccer to football, among other activities, they will be participating in athletics at colleges and universities nationwide.

Here’s a look at the seniors from each high school who plan to play a college sport this fall:

Mill Valley High School

Addison Bailey, track and field at Wichita State University

Trinity Baker, dance at University of Minnesota

Tristan Baker, football at Baker University

Brooke Bellehumeur, soccer at Northwest Missouri State University

Keira Bret, dance at Northwest Missouri State University

Kaitlyn Burke, volleyball at Loyola University (Chicago)

Julia Coacher, soccer at Northwest Missouri State University

Dillon Cooper, wrestling at University of Arkansas at Little Rock

Ethan Diehl, bowling at Baker University

Kael Drummond, soccer at Johnson County Community College

Jake Evans, football at William Woods University

Aaron Gallimore, baseball at Emporia State University

Kiara Gonzalez, bowling at Avila University

Truman Griffith, football at Kansas State University

Avery Gullach-Ruiz, golf at Iowa Lakes College

Ella Hansen, swimming at the University of Missouri

Gus Hawkins, football at Kansas State University

Mason Kemp, basketball at Gannon University

Megan Kephart, soccer at Emporia State University

Brooklyn LaFon, softball at the University of Saint Mary

Kenten Laughman, football at the University of North Dakota

Kate Marten, rowing at Kansas State University

Julian Meneses, baseball at Baker University

Brandon Munson, soccer at Michigan State University

Blake Neis, baseball at Kansas State University

Makenna Payne, track and field at the University of Central Missouri

Kate Ricker, soccer at the University of Central Missouri

Jaden Scobee, football at Baker University

Waylon Schenk, powerlifting at William Jewell

Cooper Schreiber, baseball at Missouri Western State University

Evan Seifert, football at Baker University

Adam Seymour, baseball at Hutchinson Community College

Porter Slattery, baseball at Drury University

Jenna Tuttle, volleyball at the University of Saint Mary

Halle Wampler, dance at the University of Arkansas

Abigail Warren, rowing at Kansas State University

Peyton Zenger, soccer at Baker University

De Soto High School

Kylie Albright, soccer at Baker University

Davis Barr, football at Hutchinson Community College

Bayler Bell, football at Baker University

Sarah Blanck, dance at Baker University

Will Burger, baseball at Neosho County Community College

Logan Coffman, track and field at Baker University

Amarion Green, football at Highland Community College

Will Hudelson, baseball at Northwest Missouri State University

Marisa Johnson, softball at the University of Central Missouri

Izzy Jones, soccer at Millikin University

Janelle Lang, softball at Johnson County Community College

Nathan Mall, baseball at Fort Scott Community College

Carson Miller, track and field at the University of Tulsa

Jack Millman, baseball at Iowa Western Community College

Palmer O’Connor, cross country and track at Park University

Jeremy Quintanilla, soccer at Ottawa University

Kyan Rice, soccer at Baker University

Peri Schmidt, football at Baker University

Aubrey Scott, volleyball at Newman University

Gracelyn Smith, soccer at Southwest Baptist University

Ryan Sturdy, e-sports at John Brown University

Bobby Tadele, football at Mid America Nazarene University

Max Thurman, baseball at Northwest Missouri State University

Kennedy Tilley, soccer at the University of Dubuque

Addison Tower, basketball at the University of Saint Mary

Amanda Tower, basketball at Bethany College

Thomas Walker Brown, football at Mid-America Nazarene University

Kamdyn Wedel, track at Washburn University

