🥐 Post readers pick the best baked goods in Johnson County

This week’s “5 to Try” will be a treat for Johnson Countians with a sweet tooth.

It’s clear that Johnson County has plenty of options for those looking to indulge a little —whether you’re looking for a morning croissant or muffin with your coffee, or some cookies or a cake for a special occasion (or just because).

So we asked readers for their favorites, and they delivered. Some recurring reader favorites made this week’s list, along with some newcomers.

Here’s where you can find some of Johnson County’s tastiest baked goods, according to Post readers.

McLain’s Market (Multiple locations)

This Kansas City-born bakery and cafe has established itself as a favorite for Johnson Countians (and for Post readers).

McLain’s Market opened as McLain’s Bakery in 1945, in Kansas City, Missouri’s Waldo neighborhood. Since changing ownership in 2013, McLain’s Market has expanded with multiple locations in Johnson County.

The bakery case is typically stocked with pastries, muffins, cookies, doughnuts and scones. McLain’s Market is also known for their “cupcookies” — tiny shortbread cookies with icing — and their custom cakes.

“Our family has especially loved their butter rolls, but brownies, cinnamon rolls, and others are delicious,” said Post reader Bob Anderson. “The original one in Waldo baked our wedding cake and our 50th anniversary cake.”

McLain’s Market has locations in northern and southern Overland Park, as well as Shawnee. They each operate from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday and Monday, and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Black Dog Coffeehouse / Ibis Bakery (Lenexa)

This next place on our list doubles as a stop for coffee and for a sweet treat.

Black Dog Coffeehouse in Lenexa is home to Ibis Bakery, which is known for its loaves of breads and unique pastries. The coffee shop’s lunch menu also features sandwiches that are made with Ibis Bakery bread.

“Without a doubt, (and believe me, I know) the best item I have tasted is the Kouign- Amann at the Black Dog Coffeehouse in Lenexa,” one Post reader said. “The description of this pastry in Wikipedia says it is 40% bread dough, 30% sugar and 30% butter. It is flakey and melts in your mouth.”

Black Dog Coffeehouse operates at 12817 W. 87th St. Parkway, at the Rosehill Pointe shopping center. It’s open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Kolaches and Coffee (Overland Park)

Since opening in Overland Park in 2023, Kolaches and Coffee has quickly gained popularity.

The locally-owned shop specializes in Czech pastries and Colombian coffee. A kolache, the shop’s namesake, is a type of filled pastry — and customers can find other items there like empanadas, muffins and cinnamon rolls.

“Kolaches and Coffee have unique and tasty twists on Czech kolaches, empanadas and meat filled buns,” said Post reader Jerry Dreyer. “Plus other tasty baked goods including croissants which are rich and buttery. A truly one of a kind family-run business.”

Kolaches and Coffee operates at 7214 W. 119th St., at the Rosana Square shopping center. It’s open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Pantry (Lenexa)

The next bakery on our list is a weekend favorite for Post readers.

On Saturdays and Sundays, The Pantry serves up a variety of baked goods, from seasonal scones and “cruffins” (croissant muffins) to cheesecake pops and cookies.

In fact, there’s so much variety that Post reader Matthew Roberts and his family like to try it all.

“We usually get a sampler and cut them in pieces, so everyone gets a little bit of everything,” Roberts said. “That way everyone can have some scone or a cruffin or a cheesecake muffin loaf or whatever interesting thing they have on that particular weekend.”

The Pantry operates at 7769 Quivira Road, at the Lenexa Plaza shopping center. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Lemon Cake Bakery (Leawood)

Some readers might have previously known our last bakery as Cafe Europa in Kansas City, Missouri.

After closing its Kansas City location, the bakery reopened this past winter and rebranded as the Lemon Cake Bakery.

As the name suggests, the bakery offers its popular lemon cake. But it also serves other baked goods like Italian cookies, scones and cupcakes.

Post reader Ginzy Schaefer calls this bakery “the BEST of the BEST” in the area.

The Lemon Cake Bakery operates at 10683 Mission Road, in the Mission Farms shopping center. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.