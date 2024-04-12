On the day he lost his life, 33-year-old Dane Laing of Olathe had been worked up about his freshly seeded grass.

Witnesses said he had complained about the grass, accusing next-door neighbors of parking on the seeded area near the street.

Laing was shot by a police officer that day as he entered the neighbors’ house firing a handgun and carrying two extra clips. During a press conference Friday, District Attorney Steve Howe said the officer’s quick reaction saved the lives of the seven people inside the house, all of whom were uninjured.

The county’s Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigative team said the officer was justified in firing his gun to protect the family inside the house. No charges will be filed.

More details on the day of Laing’s death

It started on the morning of Oct. 10, 2023, when Laing took his wife outside to look at the newly seeded spot. She asked him to calm down, but he refused to let it go, according to the OICIIT report.

Things only got worse from there, according to the report. By the time she came back from work — early because she felt unwell — police were in the yard talking to her husband and the neighbors.

They’d been called by a 21-year-old living in a house on the 23000 block of 126th Terrace because the neighbor said Laing had threatened his 10-year-old brother by making a “gun gesture” at him. Neighbors reported that Laing had become increasingly hostile with previous minor incidents, including one where he tried to strike the 21-year-old neighbor, according to the report.

Officers were discussing all that and talking to Laing from near his back deck when his wife arrived. Laing told her to show where the neighbor allegedly parked his car, according to the report. Once she was at the spot with an officer, she whispered, “Help me, help my children” according to the report.

That wasn’t enough to get Laing arrested for a domestic violence charge, so one officer went back to work out a solution and safety plan for Laing’s wife. He came back and told Laing they would be issuing a citation for misdemeanor assault for the alleged attempted striking of the neighbor.

At no point did any of the conversations involve raised voices. Everything was low-key, said Howe during a press conference about the investigation.

As one officer worked on paperwork for the citation, a second continued to talk to Laing. At one point, Laing’s wife went over to apologize to the neighbors for his behavior, according to the report.

Laing’s wife thought she had convinced her husband that he, too, should apologize as the couple talked inside the house, according to her statement in the report. She believed he was calming down and understanding her. She didn’t want him to go to jail, she said.

“He kissed her on the lips and told her, ‘I love you,’” the report quoted her as saying, before heading toward the neighbors’ house.

At about that time, the second officer, still outside, said he saw Laing run through the front yard with a handgun. Laing ran up to his neighbor’s house, kicked the door in and entered, firing one round into the house.

The officer was shown on body camera footage yelling for Laing to drop the gun as the officer began firing multiple times at Laing.

Police and DA say shooting death was justified

The officer told investigators that he believed Laing was going to kill the family.

“I am one hundred percent believable that he was going to kill everybody inside the house,” the officer told investigators, according to the report.

Laing was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy reported he died of injuries to the lungs from a bullet that entered his upper right arm, but he also had gunshot wounds to his right hip and right knee. Toxicology showed his blood was negative for alcohol and “drugs of abuse.”

The seven family members inside the home were uninjured. Their ages ranged from 10 to older adults, Howe said.

The two officers were unnamed at the press conference.

“As I’ve always done, I’ve left the names of the officers out,” Howe said, adding he’s also left out the names of the others involved. “I do that out of their own personal safety and also because it’s a very personal and painful matter for all these individuals.

“Not naming them gives them some, I guess, peace that they don’t get named publicly in this incident that none of them brought on.”

Olathe Police Chief Mike Butaud said Laing was unknown to have a history with the police department. The shooting was justified, he said.

“The quick actions of our officer as he defended the lives of the neighboring family was truly remarkable. Our officer acted heroically,” he said, adding that the officers would have preferred not to have been forced to shoot.

