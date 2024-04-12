Obituaries April 12, 2024 Obituaries Local obituaries from April 5-11 Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Below is a list of local obituaries from April 5 to 11, 2024. Charles H. Fritz Donald M. Ferguson Gloria “Glo” Jeanne Jones Kenneth William McGovern Carol Jeanne Hunton Edmond T. Goulding Wayne Allerheiligen About the author Obituaries Previous articleSMSD News: Tomahawk Elementary School breaks ground on state-of-the-art school buildingNext article60+ USD 232 high school seniors sign up to play sports in college Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Major Mission Road project in Prairie Village mostly complete — Here’s what’s new 60+ USD 232 high school seniors sign up to play sports in college 10 years after hate-fueled shootings in Johnson County, they still live with the impacts JoCo Sheriff’s Office says foul play not suspected in actor Cole Brings Plenty’s death Olathe Public Schools hourly workers want to unionize. How is the district responding?