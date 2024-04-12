fbpx
Subscribe

|

Obituaries
Obituaries
Obituaries

Local obituaries from April 5-11

Share this story:

Below is a list of local obituaries from April 5 to 11, 2024.

Charles H. Fritz

Donald M. Ferguson

Gloria “Glo” Jeanne Jones

Kenneth William McGovern

Carol Jeanne Hunton

Edmond T. Goulding

Wayne Allerheiligen

About the author

Obituaries
Obituaries
Previous article
SMSD News: Tomahawk Elementary School breaks ground on state-of-the-art school building
Next article
60+ USD 232 high school seniors sign up to play sports in college

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO