1 arrested, 1 injured following Olathe stabbing and standoff

Olathe Police arrested one man following a stabbing and a standoff overnight Thursday.

In a news release, Maj. Joe Sudduth says officers were called to the 200 block of North Clinton Street at 11:18 p.m., Thursday for an armed disturbance.

That location is just off Santa Fe Street near Calamity Line Park.

“Officers arrived and contacted a 67-year-old male victim with a stab wound to his abdomen,” Sudduth said in the release. “The victim was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.”

Recorded radio traffic from Johnson County Med-Act stated that the victim was inside a pickup truck outside the duplex.

Paramedics transported him in critical condition with a single stab wound.

The Post was near the scene just after a Med-Act ambulance left for the hospital. Officers had surrounded a duplex near the northeast corner of Santa Fe and North Clinton Street with their guns drawn.

A Spring Hill officer was dispatched to the scene to assist with Spanish translation. That officer could be heard using a loudspeaker to give commands in Spanish for anyone inside to come out.

At about 1 a.m. Friday, six Olathe Police officers entered the duplex with rifles and a ballistic shield.

“Officers contacted a 35-year-old male suspect at the scene that is an associate of the victim,” Sudduth said. “The suspect was subsequently arrested for aggravated battery and lodged at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center.”

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking logs show that the suspect was booked into the jail at 6:11 a.m. Friday and faces a felony charge of aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.

No other details were immediately available.