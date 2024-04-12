A key stretch of Mission Road in Prairie Village near the Prairie Village Shops should look new and improved to drivers.

After nearly a year of construction along the busy thoroughfare, the city says it is effectively finished with the flood control project it embarked on in June 2023.

The $4.4 million project to raise Mission Road in that area and also build retaining walls and new sidewalks, among other improvements, is a direct response to heavy flooding in 2017 that inundated homes along 67th Street.

The city and the county’s stormwater repair program split most of the cost of the project, with Johnson County Wastewater also kicking in roughly half a million dollars for its own upgrades.

While there is some work remaining to be done along Brush Creek, Cliff Speegle, the city’s senior project manager of stormwater, said no more road closures are scheduled.

The work raises Mission Road by nearly 5 feet

Before this flood control project, Mission Road dropped sharply in elevation around 68th Street.

When torrential rains caused Brush Creek to overflow in the past, this drop allowed water to pool along the roadway.

In 2017, when Johnson County saw two “25-year” storms and one “50-year” storm in the same summer, flooding along Mission Road led to hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage and emergency response operations.

Ever since then, Prairie Village has worked to solve the flooding issue along Mission between 67th Street and Tomahawk Road.

In the end, the city ended up paying about $2 million for this project, with the other roughly half of the funds coming from Johnson County Wastewater.

New retaining walls for Brush Creek, sidewalks also included

Another part of the flood control project included the addition of new retaining walls for Brush Creek along the impacted area.

The restoration of Brush Creek, including the planting of native vegetation, is also included in the project.

New sidewalks and the removal of the parking lot at the narrow green space just south of Village Presbyterian Church known as Schliffke Park were also included.

Speegle said Johnson County Wastewater also made some upgrades to its infrastructure while the project was ongoing, too.

Only landscaping, non-construction work remains

Speegle said the city is waiting on new traffic island statues to arrive and be installed.

The city is also going to be planting native species for about the next month as plants come into the nurseries.

Park benches and trash cans will also be installed along Brush Creek once they arrive.

“It’s been a long one coming since the floods in 2017, so, it’s a big achievement,” Speegle said in regards to finishing the project.

