SMSD News: Tomahawk Elementary School breaks ground on state-of-the-art school building

The Tomahawk Elementary School community celebrated a momentous day as they broke ground on the site of the new Tomahawk Elementary School.

Click here to watch a video.

The groundbreaking event not only marked the beginning of a new chapter in Tomahawk’s history, but also fulfilled a promise to the community as Tomahawk is the fifth and final elementary school rebuild funded by the $264 million bond passed in 2021.

Dr. Michelle Hubbard, Superintendent, extended her gratitude to the Shawnee Mission Community for its unwavering support of public schools.

“Whether it be the Tomahawk community, Rushton, Pawnee, Westwood View, or John Diemer, these new spaces are just amazing for learning,” shared Hubbard. “Without the support of voters in regard to supporting public schools, we absolutely couldn’t do this. We appreciate the Shawnee Mission community for continuing to support public schools and our future.”

The ceremony opened with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Tomahawk Elementary Boy Scouts. Tomahawk students and staff performed the school song, “Mighty Tigers” written and led by music teacher Rashmi DePaepe.

Dr. Hubbard welcomed the audience of students, staff, parents, and community partners. She also acknowledged a special group of attendees- students, and families from neighboring Briarwood Elementary. With an upcoming boundary change, some current Briarwood students will attend Tomahawk Elementary in the future.

Dr. Hubbard shared how the design process was intentional to consider the learning needs of all current and future students.

“As we began the design process of our new building, we actively involved families and students from both the Tomahawk and Briarwood communities,” explained Dr. Hubbard. “Their input, insights, and ideas have been an important part of designing a school where all students can thrive and achieve their personal best.”

The new Tomahawk Elementary building will include several features designed to enhance the learning experience, including flexible learning spaces for collaboration, a centralized common area, an outdoor learning space, and a dedicated Makers-Lab for Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Art (STEAM) learning. Additionally, the new playground will have several play areas and inclusive play equipment.

Principal Erin Aldrich expressed enthusiasm for the new building. “Our mission at Tomahawk is, ‘Together we learn for a better tomorrow,’” stated Aldrich. “Each day, we work to prepare our students for the future, equipping them with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed and make a positive impact on the world. With the construction of this new state-of-the-art building, we can take that commitment to a new level.”

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.

There are multiple ways you can stay up-to-date on all of the news highlighting students and staff members in the Shawnee Mission School District throughout this school year. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, or watch for stories posted under “recent news” on www.smsd.org.