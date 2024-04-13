3 injured in head-on crash on Shawnee Mission Parkway

Three adults have non-life-threatening injuries following a head-on crash on Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee Friday night.

Shawnee police, firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to the eastbound lanes of Shawnee Mission Parkway at Interstate 435 at about 8:35 p.m.

Arriving firefighters reported two vehicles with heavy front-end damage, according to recorded radio traffic.

Shawnee police closed eastbound Shawnee Mission Parkway at Barker Road.

Three Johnson County Med-Act ambulances transported both drivers and one passenger to an area hospital. One of the drivers was not wearing a seatbelt.

All of their injuries were described as not immediately life-threatening.

The Shawnee Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.

Tow trucks removed the crashed vehicles after police concluded their on-scene investigation and mapping.

All lanes reopened at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

No other details were immediately available.