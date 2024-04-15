March 11, 1942 – April 11, 2024

Nelson Douglas “Doug” Pritt, 82, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at his Overland Park, KS home surrounded by his family following a year-long battle with cancer. Doug was born in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Raymond and Edith Pritt. He began working at age 11, eventually earning enough money to put himself through college at Kent State University where he majored in business management. While at Kent State, he met the love of his life, Carolee McCoy, and they married three years later in June 1967. Doug enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966 during the Vietnam War, completed Officer Candidate School, and graduated at the top of his class. He served in the Army 5 th Infantry Division as a first lieutenant another two years before beginning his corporate career at Western Electric, AT&T, and Lucent Technologies where he became vice president. In 1996, Doug became senior vice president of Business Development in the newly formed Sprint PCS in Kansas City. The highlight of Doug’s career was being a key contributor to the advancement of wireless communication across America in the mobile phone industry.

Doug was especially proud of his two children: Steven Pritt (Frisco, TX) and Alicia Pritt (Cambridge, MA). He loved his granddaughters, Eva and Esther, and spent many hours playing with them in the basement village he made for them when they visited.

Doug was always thoughtful, considerate, and even tempered. He was an excellent listener and gifted at putting others at ease. He laughed easily and advocated for fun, which endeared him to many. Age was an irrelevant concept to him and as such, friendly competitions, playing sports (especially golf), outdoor adventures, and traveling were some of his favorite activities. Above all, Doug was generous with his affection, advice, possessions, resources, spontaneous acts of kindness, and willingness to believe the best in others.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carolee Pritt (nee McCoy), daughter Alicia Pritt (Andrew), son Steven Pritt (Julie), granddaughters Eva and Esther, and sister Lenora Hause (nee Pritt).

Special thanks to Doctors Dunlap, Ezell, Cates, and Toumeh at Menorah Hospital, and the HCA Hospice team for their extraordinarily compassionate and expert care.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am, on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at Leavenworth National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Doug’s honor. You may do that online by CLICKING HERE.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.