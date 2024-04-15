October 30th, 1927 – March 31st, 2024

JoAnne McRay Jones, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri, at the age of 96. She was born on October 30, 1927, in Holden, Missouri, the youngest child out of a family of six. JoAnne grew up in the Depression era, and often commented that though the times were poor, her family was rich in love. She was lovingly referred to as “Lamby” by her older siblings, whom she adored.

After her family’s move from Holden to Kansas City, JoAnne’s working career began during the summer of her Junior year at Central High School, at the KC Board of Trade. She loved this job without reservation, and continued there until marrying and having her first child. Later, she worked as a book keeper for Sextro Dental Lab, and Johnson County Substance Abuse Services, from which she retired in her early 70’s.

Apart from her professional endeavors, JoAnne found joy in various hobbies and interests. She was an avid reader, had a passion for poetry and haiku, and appreciated the works of Shakespeare and Longfellow, whom she often quoted. In addition, JoAnne loved volunteering at Roesland Elementary School, Prairie Baptist Church, and the Folly Theater. She made an impact on everyone she worked with, and her circle of friends was expansive and diverse. Gardening and traveling were passions of hers, as well, and her adventures took her to many locations throughout the United States, as well as Europe. Always an avid learner, JoAnne attended many speaking functions at the Kansas City Public Library. Through these events, her empathy cemented her belief that diversity and differences are to be celebrated rather than feared.

JoAnne was an active member of Old Mission Methodist Church for many years. From teaching young children in Sunday School to outreach through the Stephen Ministry, her life was one of service and gratitude. She was most recently a member of the Kansas City Shepherd Center, one of her greatest joys. Every week presented an opportunity to learn, laugh and fellowship with other senior members. Through travel logs, presentations, classes, and deep friendships, JoAnne’s life was expanded and enhanced in ways that she treasured. She was a 2018 Honoree of the Shepherd Center 70 over 70, in recognition of her volunteering and commitment to her community.

JoAnne was a committed, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, as well. She was fiercely proud of them all, celebrating their accomplishments, and offering a tender heart to their disappointments and challenges. She loved riding shotgun on car rides, playing honorary tour guide and filling her family with engaging stories of her childhood and life in earlier Kansas City. Many trips were taken with family outside of her home town, and she reflected on those memories during her later years, which brought her much joy and comfort. She and her husband, Wilson, provided a home of love to not only family, but a lifetime of friends and neighbors. JoAnne was the true treasure in Wilson’s life, and he lovingly referred to her as “Jodie” throughout their marriage. He set the example of how to hold your loved one in a place of respect and endless love, and JoAnne was, in turn, loved by her family in the same way. She will be missed without measure.

JoAnne was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, James Wilson Jones, her parents, Rockey and Eulah Gladys McRay, as well as her siblings Margaret, Charlene,Allen, Harold,and Kathleen. She is survived by her son Stephen W. Jones (Jennifer), daughters Gayle A. Mallicoat (Kelly) and Carolyn F. Ink (John), grandchildren Rachel Morris (Brian), Garrett Mallicoat (Noah), Ryan Jones, John Ink Jr. (Stephanie), and great-grandchildren Jude, Cole, and Caroline Morris. Additionally, JoAnne was an honorary “Gram” to many, many others, as she loved them as her own. Her constant listening ear and words of comfort and wisdom drew others in, earning her a place in the hearts of many.

A service honoring JoAnne’s life, followed by a visitation/reception will be held on Monday, April 29th, at 11:00 at Old Mission United Methodist Church, 5519 State Park Rd., Fairway, KS. 66205. JoAnne will be dearly missed by all who knew her, but her legacy of kindness, compassion, and dedication will live on in the hearts of those she touched.

“Sweet as the tender fragrance that survives,

When martyred flowers breathe out their little lives,

Sweet as a song that once consoled our pain,

But never will be sung to us again,

Is thy remembrance. Now the hour of rest

Hath come to thee. Sleep, darling: it is best.”

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.