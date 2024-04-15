March 13, 1939 — April 7, 2024

Village of Loch Lloyd, MO

Judy Louise Childs, 85, was born to Orville and Marjorie Bilger on March 13,1939 in Kansas City, MO. She attended Shawnee Mission High School and also attended a year at the University of Kansas.

While working at United Telephone in Kansas City, she met and soon married Rodger Childs. Judy also enjoyed her time as a secretary at the University of Kansas Medical Center. Judy and Rodger had a blended family of 5 children; Ed, Deb and Mark Ash, Brad and Greg Childs. Judy was a homemaker who supported Rodger as he used his Electrical Engineering skills to help build and grow United Telephone, which eventually became known as Sprint. They were happily married for 52 years.

Judy was a private person with a quiet, graceful demeanor. This lovely lady of Loch Lloyd especially enjoyed playing golf and reading from her vast library. She also had athletic prowess in bowling and fishing and was an avid bird watcher spending many hours every day viewing the various wildlife in the backyard. She was very talented in the kitchen; her potatoes were a must at every family event.

Judy was a seamstress, so advanced she made several men’s suits, including a leisure suit for son Ed! She and Rodger loved to travel and among their favorite destinations were Alaska, Hawaii, and the Caribbean. She looked forward to family gatherings for holidays with Thanksgiving and Christmas being her favorite time of the year.

Judy was preceded in death by her father and mother Orville and Marjorie Bilger, brother Shelton Bilger (Ginny), son Mark Ash and stepson Greg Childs. She is survived by her husband, Rodger Childs, son Ed Ash (Roe), daughter Deb Cochran (Ken) and stepson Brad Childs.

She was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.

Judy and Rodger have 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.