May 11, 1945 — January 27, 2024

Overland Park

It’s with great sadness to announce the sudden passing of Nancy Cochran of Overland Park, Kansas due to a severe stroke. Nancy passed away peacefully at Kansas City Hospice House on January 27, 2024, surrounded by close family. She was 78 years old.

Nancy was born Nancy Ann Hukill on May 11, 1945, to George and Evelyn Hukill in Long Beach, California. The family moved to West Des Moines, Iowa when Nancy was quite young. Nancy graduated from Valley High School in 1963. She married David Thompson from Ankeny, Iowa and had her son John.

Nancy got her B.A. in Interior Design from Iowa State University. She pursued a career in interior design and worked for various office design companies in Des Moines, Iowa for many years where she displayed great and unmatched talent both in artistic design and sales. Her marriage ended in divorce in 1986, and Nancy later moved to Kansas City.

Nancy met David Cochran in 1995 and they married in 2003, thus a new phase of her life began.

Nancy and David spent many happy years traveling the world to China, Sicily, and with annual vacations to Mexico. As an avid skier, Nancy and David also took annual ski trips to Colorado and Canada together or as part of the Kansas City Ski Club where Nancy served as President for an extended time. Nancy was very active in community groups and enjoyed a wide array of loving friends who would meet regularly for lively Bunko parties.

Nancy’s passing comes as a great shock and loss to her family and friends. Nancy was very healthy and active with an adventurous Spirit. Nancy was always engaging and full of life, she was a considerate friend, a caring Mother, and a devoted loving Wife. She will be deeply missed by her friends and family.

Nancy is survived by her Husband David L. Cochran, her Son John S. Thompson, and stepson Scott Cochran. A celebration of Nancy’s life will be Saturday, May 11th, 2024 from 2-3pm at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave. Overland Park, KS 66210.

