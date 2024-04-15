A Mexican restaurant that got its start in Missouri has officially expanded into Johnson County.

Palacio Maya Mexican Restaurant opened its doors in Lenexa earlier this month, in the former home of fellow Mexican restaurant Black Agave Tequila.

Palacio Maya operates at 9720 Quivira Road

The restaurant occupies a space at the Broadway Plaza shopping center, just off West 97th Street and Quivira Road.

Black Agave Tequila occupied the space for roughly a year before closing sometime in 2022.

Palacio Maya neighbors Rally House at the shopping center, and it’s also just across Quivira Road from Oak Park Mall.

The restaurant operates from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

Palacio Maya serves classic Mexican fare

The restaurant’s menu features a range of popular Mexican entrees, including from burritos and quesadillas to fajitas and enchiladas.

Palacio Maya also offers appetizers like guacamole dip, street elote (cheesy corn on the cob) and Mexican pizza.

The menu also features sweet treats like fried ice cream, churros, flan and sopapillas.

This marks Palacio Maya’s first Johnson County location

The original Palacio Maya operates in Independence, Missouri.

The Missouri-based restaurant also opened another new location recently in Gladstone, and another is in the works in Parkville.

Owner Eduardo Garcia also co-owns La Fuente Mexican Street Food — another eatery that primarily operates in Missouri, but does have one Johnson County location in Overland Park.

