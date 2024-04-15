September 22, 1933 – April 9, 2024

Ray Don Lawson, age 90, of Shawnee, KS passed away peacefully on April 9, 2024 in Katy, TX. He was born on September 22, 1933, and proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1956. Ray also graduated from Wichita State University.

Ray married the love of his life, Mary, on December 21, 1956, and together they built a beautiful life and were married 67 years until her passing in September of 2023. He was a devoted father, survived by his children Rodger Lawson of Spring, TX, and Val Robertson of Katy, TX. He was predeceased by his daughter Lorinda King-Clemens.

Ray was a dedicated chemist for Witco Chemical for 30 years, retiring in 1998. In retirement, he found a new passion for golf and enjoyed shooting pool with his buddies. He and Mary would also play bridge as a couple on the weekends. He was a faithful member of Lenexa Baptist Church, where he and Mary grew in the love and knowledge of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

As part of his service to the community, Ray also volunteered with home health providing handy work and served in a soup kitchen for many years.

Ray was a loving grandfather to Reese Lawson, Jessica Saunders, Kyle Douglas, Marshall King, Reagan Lighter, Jami Adams, and Liv’ae Robertson. He was also a cherished great-grandfather to eight wonderful great-grandchildren, whom he adored and spent as much time with as possible.

Ray Don Lawson will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. His legacy of love, faithfulness, and kindness will continue to inspire us all.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Ray Don Lawson will be held at Current Christian Church on April 12th at 5:30 pm. Following this, a graveside service will take place on Friday, April 19th, at 10:00 am at Shawnee Cemetery located at 6100 Quivira Rd, Shawnee, KS.

