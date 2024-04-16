Donald Boese

December 20, 1944 – April 14, 2024

Donald A. Boese, 79, passed away on April 14, 2024 surrounded by his loved ones. Please check back soon for an obituary from the family.

A visitation will be held from 10 to 11am, with a memorial service at 11, on Monday, April 22 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Overland Park. He will be laid to rest at Leavenworth National Cemetery at 2:30pm on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to either the Olathe Hospice House, or to the Saint Luke’s Foundation.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.