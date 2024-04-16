December 18, 1960 – April 10, 2024

John Roos, born on December 18, 1960, in Kansas City, Kansas, passed away on April 10, 2024, in New Port Richey, Florida, at the age of 63.

John grew up in the Shawnee area and graduated from Saint Joseph High School. John always had a desire to be a fireman and followed his dream serving as a volunteer with the Shawnee Fire Department. After completing the required classes and training, John went on and dedicated many years of his life to serving his community as a fireman before retiring from the Shawnee Fire Department in 2011. His service within the Shawnee Fire Department included an Emergency Medical Technician, Hazardous Materials Mitigator and Arsen Investigator. John was honored to be a member of the Department and very proud of his brother firefighters. He also served as Safety Director for regional NASCAR Races and volunteered with underwater search and rescue.

Beyond his professional life, John had a variety of interests that brought him joy. He loved stoking up his smoker to create delicious barbecue, and his culinary skills were evident as he catered many events. John also had a keen eye for old vehicles, which he enjoyed collecting and restoring. One of John’s greatest passions was his love for animals, particularly his Great Danes, who were always by his side and brought him immense happiness. After his retirement, John moved to Hudson, Florida where he resided until he came home for the last time. His life was one of caring and service to others and always found a way to reach out to make life better for everyone. To have John for a friend was to have a true friend for life.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Gene Roos and his brother, Phil Roos. John is survived by his three brothers, Dave (Marcia) Roos, Frank (Lee Anne) Roos and Larry (Mary Jo) Roos; three sisters, Sylvia (Jerry) Crider, Mary (Ben) Sciortino and Barb (Joe) Zanatta; sister-in-law, Rose Roos; along with 18 nieces and nephews and 44 great nieces and nephews.

Services for John Roos will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with visitation on Monday, April 22, from 9:30 to 11:00 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. John will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa, Kansas.

Memorial donations in John’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society or The Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.

