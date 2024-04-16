Kennedy Taylor’s decision to transfer from Missouri State University to Kansas State University to conclude her college basketball career was bolstered earlier this month after learning that one of women’s basketball’s biggest individual stars decided to play one more year with the Wildcats.

Taylor finished her high school career at Shawnee Mission Northwest in 2021, helping lead the Cougars to the school’s first-ever Kansas Class 6A state girls basketball title. She was also named the Kansas Class 6A Player of the year, too.

In that season that began with uncertainty because of the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lady Cougars finished the 2021 campaign by compiling an unblemished 23-0 record. Taylor averaged 14.9 points and 11 rebounds per game.

The 6-foot-3 forward announced her latest intentions after the Missouri State Bears season ended with a 23-10 record and a first-round loss against Illinois in the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament, an alternative to the higher profile NCAA tournament.

When asked about her two years at Missouri State — after spending her freshman season at Colorado — Taylor said, “They’ve worked with me and they’ve been really supportive of the things that I’ve done here, but I felt like for this last year I just needed a little more development than I was getting.”

Kansas State team adds another star

At K-State for the 2024-25 season, Taylor will be practicing against 6-foot-6 center Ayoka Lee, who set an NCAA women’s single-game record with a 61-point game two seasons ago.

“Having the opportunity to play with her is just amazing,” said Taylor, who was voted the Missouri Valley Conference’s Sixth Player of the Year, given to the top performer who comes off their team’s bench. “She has accomplished so much and I’m so excited to be able to learn from her.”

Taylor also cites geography as a factor in her decision to play home games in Manhattan, Kansas, next winter instead of Springfield, Missouri.

“With me being in Manhattan, that’s about an hour-and-a-half away from home, so that makes it a lot easier for some of my family to come to the games and see me play,” she said.

The Wildcats finished with a 26-8 record this season, including a win in Iowa City against Caitlin Clark and the eventual NCAA national runner-up Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Wildcats lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament to Taylor’s former team, the Colorado Buffaloes.

Taylor watched Kansas State this past season

Taylor kept track of that game — a sellout at K-State’s home arena, Bramlage Coliseum — from afar.

“Me and my family ended up watching that game,” she said. “It was a really great game honestly. I liked seeing everyone out there playing together and seeing their style of play. It was really cool to me.”

Besides the games Taylor has played, she calls herself a big fan of the women’s basketball landscape across the country.

“Watching everyone else have success as a women’s college basketball player, it’s just amazing to see,” she said. “It’s great to see others thrive and have a lot of success at this level.”

Taylor’s former SM Northwest coach is excited to see the transfer

SM Northwest girls basketball coach Tyler Stewart recalled first seeing Taylor with the Cougars.

“You could see her physical presence right away,” said Stewart. “She was long, she’s athletic. She only got bigger, stronger and faster.”

Stewart also saw how much Taylor’s evolution as a person set her apart from others.

“She grew to be a really great teammate and was able to lead us and was really a key in that state championship run,” said Stewart.

In the much-too-early outlook for the 2024-25 season, Taylor could foresee a Big 12 championship run with Lee returning for one more year.