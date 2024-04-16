October 17th, 1971 – April 11th, 2024

Overland Park, Kansas – Mario Albert Nuñez, 52, entered into God’s kingdom on April 11, 2024. He was born October 17, 1971 to Monica and Felix Nuñez, Jr.

Mario was the most loving and devoted husband, father and future grandfather. He is survived by his wife Denicia, son Jordan Krewet, daughter Olivia Nuñez, mother Monica, brothers Daniel (Christina), Felix and Joseph (Toni), nephew Jayangelo, in-laws Maggie and Clarence Asher, a host of beloved family members, lifelong friends and his dear dog Pablo.

He is preceded in death by his father Felix Nuñez, Jr., paternal grandparents Helen and Felix Nuñez, Sr., maternal grandmother Ramona De Larosa, and uncle Alex Nuñez.

Mario attended Harmon High School and had many friends on both sides of the state line. He loved to travel with his wife Denicia and spend time with family and friends. He was an avid sports fan and loved to watch WWE matches as well as the Kansas City Chiefs, University of Missouri (Mizzou) and Kansas City Royals games. He had a great sense of humor and often taunted his opposing team’s supporters with getting their “crying towels” upon the outcome of the game. He worked at UPS until his illness forced him into early retirement.

Mario was a great man whose impact will be forever felt by his family that loves him dearly. He was a genuinely caring person whose passing left an unfillable gap in the hearts of his loved ones.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the care and support bestowed upon Mario from the staff at DaVita in Lenexa, Kansas and the staff at St. Luke’s Hospital along with their hospice care team.

A mass in his honor will be held on Tuesday April 30, 2024, 5:15pm at Holy Name Catholic Church, 1001 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City, KS.

