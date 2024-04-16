Overland Park will make two local Juneteenth events city-sponsored at least through 2026.

The Overland Park City Council on Monday voted 10-0 to approve the two items as part of the city council consent agenda.

That means the Peace March and Rally in downtown Overland Park and the Juneteenth event at Prairiefire will be supported by the city.

Juneteenth was made a federal holiday in 2021, and some local governments have followed suit and adopted it, as well.

The holiday celebrates the day when some of the last slaves in Texas found out they had been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation. It is sometimes also called Emancipation Day, Black Independence Day or Jubilee Day.

City will waive admin costs for Juneteenth events

As city-sponsored events, Overland Park will help with publicity to advertise the event.

Overland Park will also waive any city fees associated with both events, like parade permits and space rental costs.

City sponsorship for both events will last through 2026 under the authorization given Monday.

Councilmembers were positive about the sponsorship

During the meeting on Monday, the two Juneteenth events weren’t individually discussed, but instead approved alongside a series of other procedural items.

However, during the April Overland Park City Council Community Development Committee meeting, councilmembers shared broadly positive comments about the two Juneteenth events being on the city sponsorship roster.

Councilmember Chris Newlin, who chairs the committee, said he’s glad to see the holiday celebrated “city-wide.”

Also, Councilmember Jim Kite said the city is “proud to be part of it,” and encouraged people to try to attend both events this summer.

Both 2024 Juneteenth events are on June 15

The 2024 Peace March and Rally will be the fifth annual, and is scheduled for Saturday, June 15.

The Advocacy and Awareness Group of Johnson County held the first in summer 2020 as racial justice rallies and protests popped up across the U.S.

Additionally, this year’s Prairiefire Juneteenth event, also set for Saturday, June 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be the third one.

It is hosted by the Women of Purpose of Johnson County.

