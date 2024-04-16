March 31, 1945 — April 3, 2024

Overland Park, KS

Sharon Ann Reardon Flynn, 79 years old, passed away on April 3rd 2024.

She was born the 4th of 10 children to Thomas and Dorothy (Dugan) Reardon. She was proud to be the only Reardon born outside of Kansas City. She was born March 31, 1945 in San Francisco, California, where her family lived while her father was serving in the US Navy.

She graduated from Visitation Grade School and St Teresa’s Academy (class of ’63). She went on to attend Fontbonne University in St Louis and finished her schooling at Avila University majoring in English and Spanish. Upon her graduation from college, she began her teaching career first at St Thomas More grade school then at St Elizabeth’s grade school.

From teaching she switched fields and became a sales representative for Southwestern Bell, selling advertising. With her outgoing personality and friendly ways, it was a perfect fit for her. She continued in the sales field with the selling of office supplies and computer equipment, and eventually started her own successful business in the field, which she operated for many years prior to her retirement.

She met the love of her life, Jim Flynn, in the early 1990’s. They were married in 2002 and shared many wonderful times together with friends, family, travel, and their places at Lake Lotawana and the Lake of the Ozarks. They also would spend winters in Arizona, where thy formed lifelong friendships that endured until Sharon’s passing. Sharon and Jim were a great match, always enjoying what life had to offer.

Socializing was Sharon’s forte, always ready to try a new restaurant, catch up with lifelong friends or family, or make friends with every single employee that worked at her favorite QuikTrip. She was fun, entertaining, and wonderful to all she crossed paths with.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Flynn, her parents Tom and Dottie Reardon, her sister, Susan Lance (Tom) and brother, Tom Reardon Jr. She is survived by her siblings: Terry Reardon (Susie), Dennis Reardon (Carol), Cathy Bellis (Tom), Danny Reardon (Gail), Peggy Phillips (Mike), PJ Reardon (Molly) and Tina Gaughan (Mike), and too many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews to name without using all of the Kansas City Star’s available ink. She will be missed dearly by many family and friends (some of whom she had known since kindergarten!).

A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at St. Thomas More Parish, 11822 Holmes Rd., Kansas City, MO 64131, starting at 9:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place immediately after at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Thomas More Parish at the address above.https://vimeo.com/event/4217979

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.