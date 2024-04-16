Eight elementary schools and one middle school in the Shawnee Mission School District will not be open for nonresident transfer students because they are at their capacity limits, the board of education decided Monday.

Capacity issues also will keep all centralized special education classes closed to those out-of-district transfers, as well as many signature programs such as law enforcement and medical science.

There will be at least a few spots open in all six of the district’s high schools, however.

Shawnee Mission has welcomed transfer students using a policy that has worked well for years, said Superintendent Michelle Hubbard. This year, though, SMSD and other Kansas districts have updated those policies to comply with a new state open enrollment law that requires public school districts to accept nonresident students who want to transfer.

As part of that law, districts are able to set capacity limits for the number of nonresident students they can accept based on current enrollment.

8 elementary schools, 1 middle school at capacity

Like other districts, Shawnee Mission is using suggestions from a model policy written by the Kansas Association of School Boards to craft its own open enrollment rules.

The process begins with an analysis by the district of which buildings and classes have room and staff to accept transfer students without going over the maximum optimal capacity.

Capacity is determined using several variables, including building size, class demand and enrollment projections.

The decisions made Monday are only for transfer requests from outside the Shawnee Mission District. Students transferring schools within the district are not affected by the new policy.

The optimal maximum enrollment for an elementary school is 550 students, according to the district analysis. Elementary schools at or above 525 will be closed to nonresident transfer requests.

Those schools will be

Belinder

Briarwood

Brookridge

Corinth

Highlands

Prairie

Tomahawk

Westwood View

Of the district’s five middle schools, all but Indian Hills will accept nonresident transfers.

High schools all have available seats, but it varies

The high schools all will have some spots available for transfer students, but it varies widely depending on the school and grade level.

Shawnee Mission North has the most availability with 42 seats. The ninth and eleventh grade classes at that school each will have 12 spots open for nonresident transfers.

Shawnee Mission Northwest has 30 open places and Shawnee Mission West has 32.

However, things are tighter at Shawnee Mission South and East, with only three seats available in each grade at East and two in each grade at South.

How will special ed, signature programs be impacted?

Centralized special education classes will be closed to transfer because of an increasing number of students eligible coupled with staff shortages and unpredictability of enrollment. These are classes for students with needs that can’t be met at their home buildings.

Many signature programs — in which high schoolers can explore special academic and career fields — also have a wait list because of their popularity and will be closed off to nonresident transfers.

However, there is availability in some signature programs, including:

Entry level EMS and biotechnology,

Animation,

Plant and soil science,

Civil engineering and architecture,

Computer-aided design,

Aerospace engineering,

Commercial baking

Introduction to restaurant management

Open enrollment window begins June 1

Setting the enrollment capacity limits is the first step of the transfer process.

June 1 is the beginning of the application period for nonresident students to apply to enroll in Shawnee Mission schools.

There is a priority system that gives an edge to certain students, such as siblings of a current transfer student or military students, plus a lottery to accept students after those priorities are given.

The new transfer policy begins this summer ahead of next school year and does not affect students who already have transferred in.

Some board members mentioned the additional work and staff time the new process has taken up.

Board member David Westbrook praised the plan for meeting state requirements elegantly.

“This is so overwhelmingly wrapped with red tape and bureaucracy — the two things state lawmakers love to complain about,” he said. “It is ironic that the very folks who complain about bureaucracy create it when they adopt a law like this.”