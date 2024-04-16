January 23, 1952 — April 13, 2024

Overland Park, KS

Steven Dale Pope, 72, born January 23, 1952, to Clifford and Dema Pope in Kansas City, Kansas passed April 13,2024.

He attended Shawnee Mission North High School and played both football and baseball. Steven was a quiet, introspective person. He was very caring and well liked by anyone who knew him.

Smith and Loveless was a steel manufacturing plant where Steven worked in the stock room for over thirty years. In retirement, he kept to himself enjoying watching sports and attending family functions.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Dema Pope. He is survived by his brothers David (Cinda) of Independence, MO and Dennis of Fort Worth, TX. as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Life will be held at Johnson County Chapel, 11200 Metcalf in Overland Park, KS at 9:00 am Friday April 19th followed by burial at Johnson County Memorial Gardens at 11:00.

