Summit Ranch offers unparalleled youth mental health solutions in western Shawnee

Just a short drive from the hustle and bustle of metro Kansas City, nestled into 103 wooded acres, lies a picturesque one-of-a-kind facility. Originally built by Ron Deffenbaugh, Sr. as a private estate in 2010, the majestic “Deffenbaugh mansion” property now houses Summit Ranch, a novel concept in outpatient children’s mental healthcare.

Summit Ranch empowers youth through an integrative therapeutic approach that combines mental health services for children ages 8-18 with a unique healing environment. The lush gardens, paved walking paths, and stunning waterfall offer countless opportunities to take therapeutic conversations off the couch and into the wild.

“We’re unique in that we offer service in a setting that’s outside of an office, and beautiful,” said Executive Function Coach Katie Black. “Our staff is flexible in our thinking and will meet children where they are.”

The growing care team includes Black, a former educator and therapist-in-training offering executive function coaching, as well as Jordanne Ehrhart, a licensed clinical social worker offering group and 1:1 therapy. “We can consult with each other regularly and troubleshoot to meet the unique needs of the children that come here,” Black said.

The property also includes a 40,000 square foot all-weather recreation center and a 5,000 square foot riding stable. The four-legged residents include two cats — Brad and Ann — a horse named Sadie, and a spunky mini horse named Patrick “Patty” Mahorse, after our beloved KC Chiefs quarterback of course.

The space for activities and the onsite animals add unique opportunities not found in most therapy clinics. For one, Summit Ranch offers free kids’ yoga classes, social and emotional learning (SEL) art groups, and equine assisted learning (EAL) programs. These elements, combined with traditional therapy and coaching opportunities, are included in Summer at Summit Ranch half-day summer camps.

The exceptional property allows clinicians and patients to make critical connections between mind, body, and nature. “When clients are able to connect with nature, they can open up in a way that’s usually not possible in a traditional therapy environment,” said Ehrhart. Through these connections, Summit Ranch aims to make a lasting difference in the world.

“I want us to change the face of mental health,” said Ehrhart. “Summit Ranch offers an unconventional approach to therapy, emphasizing options and choice. My goal is to redefine how society views ‘therapy’ and expand its definition.”

Black agrees, stating, “I’d like to see Summit Ranch become a cherished and valuable member of the community that hosts seasonal events and provides unique services. In the coming years I’d like to see us grow our staff of available therapists, add other services that set kids up for success, and as a result, can impact their mental health in a positive way.”

Redefining mental health for youth in Johnson County and beyond — a lofty goal to be sure. But schedule a tour of Summit Ranch, and you’ll catch the vision, too. In a place so peaceful and set apart from the worries of everyday life, you, too, will come to believe that Summit Ranch can change the world.