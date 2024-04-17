A much-anticipated upscale seafood restaurant has officially made a splash in Leawood.
On Wednesday, Aqua Penny’s opened its doors at Leawood’s Park Place shopping center.
It’s the latest concept by local restaurateurs Penny and Doug Mufaka — owners of nearby Thai restaurant Bamboo Penny’s — who co-own the space alongside design and development specialist Michael Werner.
Aqua Penny’s operates at 11652 Ash St.
- The restaurant moved into a 7,100-square-foot space just off 117th Street and Nall Avenue, near Italian eatery Plate and the Aloft hotel.
- The Gordon Biersch brewery previously occupied that space, before it closed in 2020.
- Aqua Penny’s is open from 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 3 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Aqua Penny’s serves “reimagined” coastal seafood
- The restaurant’s menu features smaller plates like shrimp cocktail and scallop and oyster tartare, as well as entrees like grilled mahi-mahi and miso-marinated sea bass.
- For groups of diners, Aqua Penny’s also serves large seafood towers with several types of fish, along with different sides and sauces.
- Customers can also opt for seafood-free entrees like 10-ounce filet mignon and hen with sweet potato pureé.
- The restaurant also serves craft cocktails, as well as house made desserts like fruit cobbler and key lime cheesecake.
This marks the Mufakas’ fourth restaurant
- Penny is a native of Thailand, and she and Doug opened their first Kansas City restaurant — Thai House in Kansas City, Missouri — more than a decade ago.
- The couple later opened Bamboo Penny’s at Leawood’s Park Place in 2021, serving traditional Thai dishes and tropical-themed cocktails.
- The Mufakas also own and operate KC Thai in southern Overland Park.
