A much-anticipated upscale seafood restaurant has officially made a splash in Leawood.

On Wednesday, Aqua Penny’s opened its doors at Leawood’s Park Place shopping center.

It’s the latest concept by local restaurateurs Penny and Doug Mufaka — owners of nearby Thai restaurant Bamboo Penny’s — who co-own the space alongside design and development specialist Michael Werner.

Aqua Penny’s operates at 11652 Ash St.

The restaurant moved into a 7,100-square-foot space just off 117th Street and Nall Avenue, near Italian eatery Plate and the Aloft hotel.

The Gordon Biersch brewery previously occupied that space, before it closed in 2020.

Aqua Penny’s is open from 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 3 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Aqua Penny’s serves “reimagined” coastal seafood

The restaurant’s menu features smaller plates like shrimp cocktail and scallop and oyster tartare, as well as entrees like grilled mahi-mahi and miso-marinated sea bass.

For groups of diners, Aqua Penny’s also serves large seafood towers with several types of fish, along with different sides and sauces.

Customers can also opt for seafood-free entrees like 10-ounce filet mignon and hen with sweet potato pureé.

The restaurant also serves craft cocktails, as well as house made desserts like fruit cobbler and key lime cheesecake.

This marks the Mufakas’ fourth restaurant

Penny is a native of Thailand, and she and Doug opened their first Kansas City restaurant — Thai House in Kansas City, Missouri — more than a decade ago.

The couple later opened Bamboo Penny’s at Leawood’s Park Place in 2021, serving traditional Thai dishes and tropical-themed cocktails.

The Mufakas also own and operate KC Thai in southern Overland Park.

