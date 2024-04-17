Inside JCPRD: National Volunteer Week is a reminder that JCPRD relies on volunteers

By David Markham

As National Volunteer Week approaches on April 21-27, it’s worth noting that in 2023, more than 1,000 JCPRD volunteers provided over 139,444 hours of service to the organization. In addition to benefitting the community they live in, volunteering can help people tap into and express their passions.

“Volunteering gives you an opportunity to share what you’re good at and what you’re passionate about with your community,” said JCPRD Volunteer Coordinator Laura Fisher. “It’s really important that volunteers are passing along their knowledge on to the next generation. You can meet people who share your talents, and it’s a healthy way to be together with others in the community and potentially make new friends. Volunteering can combat loneliness and has proven to be beneficial to the volunteer’s health and wellbeing.”

Volunteering opportunities at JCPRD are many and highly varied. They include everything from answering phones, assisting or facilitating classes, collecting native seeds, performing in or helping with Theatre in the Park Performances, greeting visitors to the Johnson County Museum, presenting programs for 50 Plus participants, helping with mailings, assisting with programs and events at the Ernie Miller Nature Center, coaching youth sports, and much more.

“One of the neat things about JCPRD is that there’s something for everyone,” Fisher said. There are so many different kinds of ways that our volunteers can help. We have opportunities for people who want to teach a 50 Plus art class or a dance class or people who enjoy playing baseball or basketball and they could help coach, whether it would be youth or one of JCPRD Stormin’ Rangers (Special Olympics) teams.”

Check out a current list of JCPRD volunteer opportunities, or if you don’t know what you’re looking for, there’s also a Volunteer Form where prospective volunteers can indicate what JCPRD program areas they would be interested in volunteering at.

Longtime Ernie Miller Nature Center Volunteer Bill Araujo, who has put in more than 3,000 volunteer hours at the nature center in a volunteer capacity over 16.5 years, is a good example of someone who has found fulfillment through volunteering with JCPRD.

“I enjoy doing what I’m doing,” Araujo said. “Volunteering allows me to teach and hopefully make an impression, especially on the children. Ecology is very important to me; wildlife is very important to me. I’m a wildlife photographer going to the Tetons and Yellowstone almost every year. When I’m teaching a program, I’m teaching a little bit about ecology, but I want the youngsters especially to be very enthused and see how important ecology is.”

Before retiring in 2007, Araujo worked for 42 years in customer service, including managing, coaching, and hiring personnel with Recognition Equipment, a pioneer in character recognition, and Kronos, a leader in automated attendance and time management systems, and a local payroll company.

“When you’re retired, you’re looking for something to do, and I’m not one of those people who is going to retire sitting on the couch looking at the TV all day long,” Araujo said.

He originally took a part-time job as a facilitator at JCPRD’s TimberRidge Adventure Center, but left that paid position after about 1.5 years to help as a volunteer at the Ernie Miller Nature Center.

“What really got me excited was that they had a great horned owl that would not perch on a glove, so we couldn’t use him in programs,” he recalled. “I asked if they would allow me to work with that bird so that we could use it in programs because it was a magnificent animal. So I came here every day and worked with that owl and finally got it where it would perch on the glove, and from that point on, we took him off site for programs and it was very successful. From there, it grew to the point where I started to learn more about the raptors and became very enthused about working with them and I got some additional training at the University of Minnesota, learning how to manage captive raptors. Now, for several years, I help train new employees, including park police, on how to safely handle the raptors so they can take them out on programs and not be stressed as they might be otherwise.”

That great horned owl died several years ago, but Araujo has also worked with the barn owl and red-tailed hawk the nature center has now. He frequently presents various interpretive programs, often with a emphasis on storytelling, he has developed new programs of his own, and helps out at special events.

“It is truly a labor of love for me,” he said. “I love being here, and they treat me almost as though I’m staff. You couldn’t find a better staff than what you have here. They are extremely dedicated, very talented, and creative. It just blows me away being able to work with such wonderful people. But more than that, they really care about what they do and it’s evident. The programs are absolutely first rate, so being a part of that is a reward in itself to me. Being able to work with these wonderful people.”

Araujo was also previously a docent at the Kansas City Zoo for more than 12 years; works part-time at the Overland Park Golf Course, where he provides new hire orientations and customer service initiative presentations; and has helped with the U.S. Fish and Game Department’s annual black footed ferret surveys in western Kansas.

In addition to working with individual volunteers, Fisher noted JCPRD has some great partnerships with several nonprofit organizations which also provide volunteer assistance. These include the Kansas State Extension Service and its Master Naturalist Program, as well as with Bridging the Gap, and Urban Trail Co.

“I think volunteering is a great way for the community to come together because you’re taking an organization that’s an expert in something and we are able to plug in our volunteers who are interested in diffing deeper with knowledgeable instructors to help them,” she said. “I think that creates a lot of opportunities for volunteers to get to do exactly what they want to do to help the parks.”