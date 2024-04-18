fbpx
Subscribe

|

Leah Wankum
Leah Wankum
Crime & Courts

Man gets 8 years in prison for deadly drunk driving crash in Overland Park

Share this story:

A car involved in an Overland Park wreck on 95th Street damaged a home's fence.
A car driven by Alexander Kohrs ended up in a residence's yard just off 95th Street and Moody Circle in Overland Park on the night of Oct. 30, 2022. File photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A Kansas City man was sentenced to 100 months in prison for his role in a deadly drunk driving crash a couple of years ago.

Alexander G. Kohrs accepted his sentence on Wednesday in Johnson County District Court. Back in February, he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder related to a drunk driving crash on Oct. 30, 2022.

The crash, which occurred in a residential area near 95th Street and Moody Park Circle in Overland Park, caused the death of Karla O’Malley.

O’Malley’s obituary said she was driving home after having dinner with her daughter and granddaughters when her vehicle was struck by Kohrs. The crash left O’Malley, 62, with “severe full-body injuries,” according to her obituary.

The case was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Kendall S. Kaut and Brandon
Apperson, with the assistance of the Overland Police Department and the Johnson County Crime Lab, according to a news release.

Read more about O’Malley’s story here: Daughter of Overland Park crash victim reunites with nurse who cared for her mother

About the author

Leah Wankum
Leah Wankum

Hi there! I’m Leah Wankum, and I’m the Post’s Deputy Editor. I’m thrilled to call Johnson County home, and I’m deeply committed to the Post’s philosophy that an informed community is a strong community.

I’m a native of mid-Missouri, and attended high school in Jefferson City before going on to the University of Central Missouri, where I earned a master’s degree in mass communication.

Prior to joining the Post as a reporter in 2018, I was the editor of the Richmond News in Ray County, Missouri. I’ve also written for several publications, including the Sedalia Democrat and KC Magazine.

Previous article
Kansas City-area politicians pick between war on drugs or treatment when spending opioid settlement cash
Next article
Your Insurance: Three ways for seniors to save money on their insurance

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO