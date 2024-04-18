A Kansas City man was sentenced to 100 months in prison for his role in a deadly drunk driving crash a couple of years ago.

Alexander G. Kohrs accepted his sentence on Wednesday in Johnson County District Court. Back in February, he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder related to a drunk driving crash on Oct. 30, 2022.

The crash, which occurred in a residential area near 95th Street and Moody Park Circle in Overland Park, caused the death of Karla O’Malley.

O’Malley’s obituary said she was driving home after having dinner with her daughter and granddaughters when her vehicle was struck by Kohrs. The crash left O’Malley, 62, with “severe full-body injuries,” according to her obituary.

The case was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Kendall S. Kaut and Brandon

Apperson, with the assistance of the Overland Police Department and the Johnson County Crime Lab, according to a news release.

Read more about O’Malley’s story here: Daughter of Overland Park crash victim reunites with nurse who cared for her mother