It’s that time of year when Prairie Village residents can get rid of large items, including everything from appliances to matresses.

The city’s annual large item pickup period begins this Saturday, April 20, and continues the following three weekends with different areas of the city scheduled for pickups each time.

Last year, hundreds of pickups were missed on the first weekend due to the city’s contracted waste hauler subcontracting the service out to a third party.

The city hopes for a smoother pickup event this time around.

Here’s what you need to know about large item pickups in Prairie Village this year.

When will pickups occur in my area of the city?

Below is the schedule for this year’s large item pickup, as outlined on the city’s website:

April 20: Homes west of Roe Avenue and south of 79th Street

April 27: Homes east of Roe Avenue and south of 75th Street

May 4: Homes west of Roe Avenue and north of 79th Street

May 11: Homes east of Roe Avenue and north of 75th Street

All items will need to set on the curb by 7 a.m. on your area’s pickup day.

What items can I set out?

Accepted items include appliances, carpet, railroad ties and fencing.

Refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners and ice makers are all accepted so long as the refrigerant is removed.

Republic Services will not pick up items that are more than 150 pounds, tree limbs or tree stumps, hazardous materials or compressed gas cylinders.

A full list of acceptable and unacceptable items for the large item pickup in Prairie Village can be found online here.

Can I leave out mattresses?

Only mattresses in good condition that can be reused will be picked up by Sleepyhead Beds each Friday before a zoned area’s scheduled large item pickup day.

Mattresses in poor condition will be left for Republic Services to pick up on the Saturday large item pickup.

Those who have a good condition mattress to be reused are asked to notify the city via this online form.

What’s the schedule for mattress pickups?

Sleepyhead Beds will pick up good condition mattresses the Friday before a home’s scheduled large item pickup.

Those mattress pickup days are as follows:

April 19: Homes west of Roe Avenue and south of 79th Street

April 26: Homes east of Roe Avenue and south of 75th Street

May 3: Homes west of Roe Avenue and north of 79th Street

May 10: Homes east of Roe Avenue and north of 75th Street

Where do my items end up?

Items set out for pickup on Saturdays and taken by Republic Services, the city’s privately contracted waste hauler, will be taken to the county landfill.

The city encourages residents who have items that can be recycled or donated to take advantage of the city’s Recycling Extravaganza on Saturday, meant to coincide with Earth Day. (More information about that can be found here).

