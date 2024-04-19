A Pennsylvania-based doughnut franchise will open its newest Johnson County shop this weekend.

Ryan and Katie McNeil, local franchise owners of Duck Donuts in Leawood, will celebrate the grand opening of their second Johnson County location, this one at Prairie Village’s Corinth Square, on Saturday.

The first customer in line on Saturday will score a year of free donuts.

Duck Donuts operates at 4002 W. 83rd St.

The shop moved into a space on the southeast end of the Corinth Square shopping center in Prairie Village.

Great Harvest Bread Co. previously occupied the space for more than 40 years, before it closed down in May 2022.

Duck Donuts in Prairie Village will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.

The shop serves “made to order” donuts, other sweet treats

Duck Donut serves up custom donuts in a variety of flavors, from blueberry pancake and strawberry shortcake to piña colada and cinnamon bun.

Customers at Duck Donuts can also create their own doughnut by choosing a coating, topping and drizzle.

Duck Donuts also serves coffee drinks and breakfast sandwiches, as well as doughnut ice cream sandwiches and milkshakes.

This is Duck Donuts’ second JoCo shop

The McNeils opened their first Duck Donuts franchise at Leawood’s Ranch Mart North shopping center six years ago.

Then in 2020, they relocated the shop further south to the Leawood Plaza shopping center, near West 123rd Street and State Line Road.

The Duck Donuts company itself was founded in Duck, North Carolina in 2007 — and is now headquartered in Pennsylvania.

Duck Donuts also joins a number of recent new additions to Corinth Square, following Modern Market Eatery this past winter and preceding art studio Wee Create this summer.

