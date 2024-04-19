December 21, 1946 – April 15, 2024

Michael Joseph Reynolds, known affectionately as Mike, peacefully passed away on April 15, 2024, in Overland Park, Kansas, at the age of 77. He was born on December 21, 1946, in Lewiston, Maine.

Mike worked in the aerospace industry as a machinist for various companies, including Eskridge. His passion for cars, especially Mustangs, dogs, and collecting brought him immense joy throughout his life.

Serving in the Army during the Vietnam War, Mike achieved the rank of Specialist 4, demonstrating his dedication to his country.

He is preceded in death by his father, Philip Morton Reynolds, and mother, Alice Lucy Koss Reynolds. Mike is survived by his loving wife, Gail Reynolds, and his brother, Philip Reynolds.

A funeral service to honor and celebrate Mike’s life will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 1300 North 18th St, Kansas City, KS on Saturday, April 27, at 2 pm, with a luncheon to follow. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Memorial contributions may be sent to St Paul’s Episcopal Church or the Human Society of Greater Kansas City.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.