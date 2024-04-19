Rose Catherine (Creach) Joyce

January 28, 1939 – April 16, 2024

Rose Catherine Joyce, age 85, of Westwood, Kansas, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2024. She was born on January 28, 1939, in Kansas City, Kansas, to the late William Creach and Helen (Gaydess) Creach.

Rose dedicated many years of her life to educating young minds as a beloved Teacher at St. Agnes Catholic School. Her passion for teaching touched the lives of countless students and left a lasting impact on the community.

In her free time, Rose enjoyed cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs and immersing herself in a good book. She found joy in the simple pleasures of life and cherished spending time with her family and friends.

Rose is survived by her loving husband, William J. Joyce, her daughter Kathleen Joyce, son William T. Joyce, brother Tom Creach, grandson Riley Joyce, nephews William J Creach, Christopher T. Creach, Jeffrey M. Creach, Thomas Creach and niece Claira M Creach. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services to honor and remember Rose will be held as follows: Rosary at 8:45 am on Tuesday, April 23, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, followed by visitation from 9:00 to 10:00 am, and a funeral mass at 10:00 am on the same day. The burial will take place at 1:30 pm at Leavenworth National Cemetery on Tuesday, April 23. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth.

May Rose Catherine Joyce rest in eternal peace, knowing she made a difference in the lives of those around her and leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.