SMSD News: Shawnee Mission students and staff continue to shine for all to see!

Here is a look at what Shawnee Mission students and staff have achieved in recent weeks:

KTOY Honorees A statewide spotlight is shining on two of Shawnee Mission’s teachers who represent the best among the best. Amber Pagan, a Pre-Kindergarten teacher at Nieman Elementary, was named a Region Three finalist for the 2025 Kansas Teacher of the Year program. As a finalist she received a $2,000 cash award and is in the running for recognition as Kansas Teacher of the Year, with the winner to be named at a ceremony in September. The Kansas State Department of Education also recognized Annie Hasan, Arabic teacher at Shawnee Mission South, who represented the Shawnee Mission School District as the district’s secondary nominee.

Challenge Awards Two of Shawnee Mission’s elementary schools have been recognized by the Kansas State Department of Education. Comanche and Shawanoe Elementary Schools are recipients of Challenge Awards, which were created to honor schools that performed well on the state assessments and had high percentages of students from disadvantaged backgrounds. Randy Watson, Commissioner of the Kansas State Department of Education, shared that these awards “are a celebration of the great work schools are doing and remind us to continue pushing forward to improve student academic performance and narrow the gap between subgroups. These schools are doing an exceptional job in these areas.”

SM North NJROTC The Shawnee Mission North Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) continues its long record of success. This group recently competed at the national level and earned first place in Armed Regulation Drill, first place in Push Ups, and first place in Color Guard. This national competition included 10 events, and Chief Warrant Officer and instructor Dennis Grayless noted this team claimed either National Champion or Runner up in half of the events. The Corps concludes the season with a record of 94-5.

NASA Hunch A team of Engineering Signature Program students earned the opportunity to present a prototype to NASA scientists at Johnson Space Center in Houston this month through the NASA Hunch program. Madeline Ampleman, Shawnee Mission West senior, Alayna Beck, Shawnee Mission West senior, Miles Cohen, Shawnee Mission Northwest senior, and Samuel Wilson, Shawnee Mission Northwest senior, entered their prototype design last semester and have advanced in this competition. The same team also earned a semifinalist designation for another component of the same project.

Animation Achievements Shawnee Mission Animation Signature Program students showcased their talent and creativity recently at the eMagine Media Festival. Shawnee Mission competitors placed first or second in each of the three 2D animation categories at this event that welcomed more than 30 different high schools. Ben Gilman, a senior at Shawnee Mission East, earned two awards, winning first place in Animated Character and second place in 2D animation. Click here for more information about eMagine Media Festival success.

Biotechnology Success The Biotechnology Signature Program shined at the 73rd Greater Kansas City Science and Engineering Fair. These students drew six division wins, eight special awards, two Pioneer in Science Awards, and one International Science and Engineering Fair qualifier. Elizabeth Barnes, a sophomore from Shawnee Mission West, has now qualified for international competition for two years in a row.

Barnes was also named a 2024 National STEM Challenge Champion and a National Stem Challenge student innovator, and is the only representative from the state of Kansas selected to go to the inaugural National STEM Festival in Washington, DC. Less than 200 National Champions were selected to present at the Festival. Champions are invited to showcase their projects to some of the nation’s most influential leaders.

The Biotechnology program is also celebrating the fact that three students qualified for the National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium. Mia Stamos, Shawnee Mission East senior, Tayten DeGarmo, Shawnee Mission North senior, and Barnes qualified among a pool of 150 submissions and are preparing for Nationals in May.

KIAAA Honors The Kansas Interscholastic Athletic Administration Association has honored two Shawnee Mission athletic directors. Annette Gonzales, athletic director at Shawnee Mission North, was selected as Athletic Director of the Year for District Three. Mark Mahoney, athletic director at Shawnee Mission South, was honored with the Art Newcomer Promising Athletic Director award, an award named after a Shawnee Mission athletic director who served Shawnee Mission East from 1965 to 1995. Both Gonzales and Mahoney were formally recognized for the leadership they demonstrate within the KIAAA organization.

KMEA Recognitions More than 100 student musicians and educators represented the Shawnee Mission School District at the Kansas Music Educators Association 2024 In-Service Workshop. Many of these students auditioned and were invited to be a part of All-State Honor Groups, considered to be among the best of the best in our state. Shawnee Mission also had three ensembles selected to perform in convention concerts.

They are:

The Shawnee Mission East Blue Knights, directed by Alex Toepfer

The Shawnee Mission North Jazz Ensemble, directed by Chad Reed

The Bluejacket-Flint Elementary Mallet Ensemble, directed by Sydney Seratte

Click here to see a list of All-State Honor musicians.

Performing Arts Honor Earlier this year, Eric Magnus, performing arts teacher at Shawnee Mission West, was presented with a Theater Teacher of the Year recognition for Region 2 at the 2024 Kansas Thespian Festival. The honor recognized his 33 years of teaching theater. During the festival, a group of Shawnee Mission students also had the opportunity to watch performances and strengthen their theater skills.

Spelling Bee Honoree Jiya Bhavsar, a fifth grader at Briarwood Elementary, was named runner up and spelling bee alternate at the Johnson County Spelling Bee. As an alternative competitor, Bhavsar was in position to be called upon to represent the county at the state spelling bee. The county bee brought together 76 of the top spellers from Johnson County schools.

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.

There are multiple ways you can stay up-to-date on all of the news highlighting students and staff members in the Shawnee Mission School District throughout this school year. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, or watch for stories posted under “recent news” on www.smsd.org.