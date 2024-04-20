Woman injured in late-night shooting outside Mission Hy-Vee

Mission Police are investigating a shooting in a Hy-Vee parking lot that injured a woman overnight Friday.

Mission PD’s online call log shows that officers were called to the 6600 block of Martway Street at 11:30 p.m., following reports of possible gunshots.

Mission Police Chief Dan Madden confirmed to the Post that a shooting occurred in the Hy-Vee parking lot, 6655 Martway St.

“This shooting was a domestic-related incident with all involved knowing each other,” Madden told the Post in an emailed response to questions Saturday morning. “The victim is a female who has non-life-threatening injuries.”

The injured woman is being treated at an area hospital, Madden said.

“The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival,” Madden said in his emailed statement. “Detectives are attempting to locate the suspect who is not believed to be in the Mission area any longer.”

Officers from Roeland Park assisted with the initial response to the call, and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab responded to document the shooting scene.

No other details have been released, as of Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.