🎣 5 to Try: We still want your picks for best fishing spots in Johnson County

A father and son toss in a line at Shawnee Mission Park. File photo.

We’re really fishing on this latest “5 to Try.” Literally …

As the weather warms and local parks and watering holes open back up fully from winter’s dormancy, we are looking for good places in Johnson County to cast a line and while away a fun idle hours.

So, we are asking readers: what are the best places to do fishing in Johnson County?

Now, surely, some a-fish-ionados out there may not want to reveal their best spots, but if you’re in a generous mood, we’d love to here your recommendations.

Tell us what lakes and ponds are well-stocked and what time of day has proven most fruitful for you.

You can even give us tips on what bait and lures you use and what you like to catch.

Fishing at Shawnee Mission Park in Shawnee. File photo.

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” for up to two weeks.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week, you can:

After we get your suggestions, we’ll publish our readers’ picks for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

