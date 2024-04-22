🤩 It’s time to vote for your local favorites in Best of Johnson County 2024!

Folks, it’s time to recognize the crème de la crème here in Johnson County.

Voting in this year’s Best of Johnson County opened today, giving Johnson Country residents like you the chance to vote for your favorites in more than 200 categories — from best pizza and wine list to best lawyer and real estate agent.

We had thousands of nominations come in when the campaign opened in March. After tallying the nominations, we’ve set the ballot with the top nominees in each category as finalists vying for the title of Best of Johnson County.

Participate for your chance to win $500!

Voting is quick and easy — and could earn you some serious cash to spend just by participating.

Just go to the Best of Johnson County and select any category to start voting.

Make your pick from among the finalists and then enter a valid email address to cast your ballot.

You can cast one vote per category before voting closes May 17.

Anyone who casts at least 10 votes from the same valid email address will be automatically entered for a chance to win $500.

Once the voting period has closed on Friday, May 17, we’ll be tallying the results in preparation to announce the winners in July!

Get started and cast your first vote today!