JCCC Updates: It’s Earth Day every day at JCCC

By Emma Swinney, Public and Media Relations Coordinator

At Johnson County Community College, our students, faculty, and staff are committed to practicing sustainability.

Sustainability is an important word, so let’s first define it. The most common definition was created by the United Nations Brundtland Commission in 1987, as they defined sustainability as “meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.”

While many people associate sustainability with environmental practices, like responsible production and consumption of goods, the environment is just one of sustainability’s three main pillars. The other two pillars, social and economic, are equally important. At JCCC, we are committed to advancing sustainability through socially, economically, and environmentally responsible practices. JCCC’s Center for Sustainability first launched in 2009.

Student Sustainability Committee

Students can get involved with sustainability through the Student Sustainability Committee (SSC), which was formed at JCCC in 2010. Since then, JCCC credit students have paid a $1-per-credit-hour fee to the Sustainability Initiatives Fund. The Student Sustainability Committee, which is made up of 13 voting members and several other non-voting members, decides how this fund is allocated. The 13 voting students on the SSC apply through the Center for Sustainability and serve 1-year terms.

Dr. Rachael Rost-Allen, JCCC’s Sustainability Education and Engagement Coordinator, is one of the dedicated staff working to advance sustainability daily at JCCC. She emphasized, “Working in the Center for Sustainability is rewarding in so many ways and my favorite part is the Student Sustainability Committee. These student leaders are passionate about sustainability, determined to make a difference for our campus and community, and give me hope for our future.”

Recycling and waste minimization efforts

Students and JCCC’s Center for Sustainability have implemented several sustainability projects at JCCC. To reduce plastic bottle waste, the committee voted to install hydration stations across campus for refilling reusable water bottles. They also created the Dollar Drink Club system to reduce soda and coffee cup waste. JCCC students and employees can bring their own reusable cup or mug, purchase a Dollar Drink Club sticker for $30, then pay just $1 for each drip coffee or soda at any campus coffee or dining location for the semester.

Students and the Center for Sustainability worked together to create a campus-wide single-stream recycling system that features labels showing what can and cannot be recycled. The Center for Sustainability offers paid internships, where student interns assist in managing the campus’ large-scale recycling and repurposing efforts. Revenue from JCCC’s recycling program goes to a fund that supports student scholarships.

JCCC recycles more than the typical paper, plastic bottles, and aluminum cans at our on-campus recycling center. There are specialty recycling stations on campus for our students, staff, and faculty to recycle:

Plastic bags

Electronic waste

Glass

Clothing and small household items

Book and office supplies

And more.

To minimize landfill waste, the Center for Sustainability provides Easy Office Cleanout bins, which are large rolling bins that faculty and staff can use when cleaning out their offices and classrooms. From decor to coffee mugs, JCCC’s student sustainability interns sort these supplies and use them to stock the Reusable Office Supply Exchange (ROSE) Store. The ROSE Store provides JCCC faculty and staff with salvaged reusable office supplies like folders, staplers, binders, pens, and small electronics.

Please note that JCCC Recycling services are only available to students, faculty, and staff.

Composting and cutting costs across campus

The Center for Sustainability has operated a composting center on campus since 2011. Each day, nearly 300 pounds of food waste is collected from JCCC Dining Services. JCCC also composts used paper towels from all bathrooms across our 24-building campus, collecting over 14 tons each year. It is transported to our on-site compost machine where it is mixed with sawdust from JCCC woodworking projects or local mills. The mix is churned and left to cure. The compost is used by JCCC sustainable agriculture students and sustainability interns who manage Open Petal Farm, 3.5 acres of farmland on our campus. Students sell the produce grown on Open Petal Farm through the Rolling Prairie Farmers Alliance from April through October.

Currently, 97% of electricity generated at JCCC comes from renewable energy sources. By reducing the amount of energy used, and switching the rest to renewable sources through the Power Switch energy efficiency campaign, the College has avoided over $10 million in purchased energy costs since 2008. JCCC now has 2 megawatts of installed solar capacity on our rooftops. This includes the solar panels on buildings across campus, which are used in course practicums for students studying solar electric systems. JCCC’s commitment to sustainability provides our students with hands-on experience to learn skills they will use in the field.

Want to learn from our experts?

If you want to learn more about practicing sustainability in your life, visit JCCC’s website to explore ways to engage with the Center for Sustainability. Individuals and groups of community members can request campus sustainability tours led by student sustainability interns and Center for Sustainability staff. They offer tours of Open Petal Farm, the recycling center, the compost center, the five LEED-certified buildings on JCCC’s campus, and sustainable student art. The Center for Sustainability also offers guest lectures.

Contact the Center for Sustainability at sustainability@jccc.edu to learn more and schedule your visit today.