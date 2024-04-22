As the opioid crisis continues to impact Johnson County, some local residents and health care professional are banding together to address it.

The top priority for the Johnson County Prevention and Recovery Coalition — a group first formed in 2022 and led by the Johnson County Mental Health Center — is identifying and addressing root causes of trauma, opioid and other substance use disorders.

This work is being carried out through coalition meetings among five different working groups, each with its own focus area such as treatment and recovery support.

For the first time ever, the coalition last week hosted a countywide opioid symposium that drew more than 100 community members concerned about the state of the opioid crisis in Johnson County.

More JoCo teens are reporting using opioids

Sierra Wright, community prevention manager, told the Post that the Johnson County Mental Health Center has seen a steady increase in the number of people seeking treatment for an opioid use disorder.

This includes a sharp increase among teenagers, Wright said.

In 2020, 7.5% of teens who entered the county’s adolescent center for treatment reported using opioids. That number grew to 18% in 2021 and jumped again to 35% in 2022.

In 2023, more than half of the teenagers entering the county’s adolescent treatment center reported using opioids, Wright said.

Opiate-related deaths dropped in 2023

As the number of people seeking treatment for opioid disorder has increased in the last few years, the number of deaths caused by opiates fell in 2023.

In 2020, opiates were the cause of death or a contributing factor for 43 people in Johnson County, according to Johnson County Department of Health and Environment data shared at the symposium last week by Ayla McClain, the county’s chief medical investigator.

Over the next two years, that number grew to 65 deaths in 2021 and peaked at a six-year high in 2022 when the county recorded 83 opiate-related deaths.

In 2023, that number fell back to 64 people who died with opiates as the cause of death or as a contributing factor.

Anecdotally, McClain said overdose deaths largely occur at home and the individual is normally alone. Generally, white men ages 20 to 40 are the demographic the county sees the most represented in opiate-related deaths.

The coalition is working on addressing root causes of trauma

Wright, the county’s manager of prevention and recovery, told the Post that the coalition’s membership includes law enforcement, the county health department, schools, health care systems, people and their families who have lived experiences with opioid abuse and other community members.

All of these people are working to address the opioid crisis as it impacts Johnson County — and it starts with the root causes of trauma, opioid use disorder and other substance use disorders, Wright said.

“The coalition recognizes that opioid use disorders typically do not occur in a vacuum and there are often other mitigating factors at play that lead an individual to begin using substances,” Wright said.

Wright said along with addressing the causes of trauma, the coalition is focused on “teaching, supporting and role-modeling resilience skills” — particularly for Johnson County’s youth.

The coalition has five different work groups that focus on certain goals, according to the coalition’s website:

Prevention and education, which aims to inform the community about the opioid epidemic,

Root causes, which aims to identify root causes of addiction,

Harm reduction, which is focused on saving Johnson County lives by providing tools to lower the risk of overdoses or poisonings,

Treatment, which is charged with finding local resources related to substance use or mental health disorders

and Recovery support, which is focused on increasing access to care.

Community members can join the coalition’s work

Wright said there are several ways the community can help the prevention and recovery coalition, including the following:

Spreading information and awareness (such as the You Never Know JoCo fentanyl awareness campaign)

Safely disposing of unused or unwanted medications

Storing all medications in a lock box

Carrying Naloxone, the medicine that quickly reverses an opioid overdose

Talking to children and teenagers to help prevent misusing opioids

“Although it is important to raise awareness and provide education about the problem of opioid overdoses within Johnson County, the work of the coalition really happens out in the community,” Wright told the Post.

